Biker airlifted to hospital after crash on A82 near Invermoriston

The crash involved a black Toyota Hilux and a blue and white BMW R1200RS motorcycle.

By Ross Hempseed
A82 near Invermoriston.
The A82 near Invermoriston. Image: Google Maps.

A biker was airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A82 near Invermoriston yesterday.

The 70-year-old male was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after the collision between a white BMW R1200RS motorcycle and black Toyota Hilux at around 4:45pm on Tuesday.

His 57-year-old pillion passenger was also taken by road ambulance to Raigmore.

Motorcyclist, 70, flown to Raigmore Hospital following crash

The driver of the pick-up, a 52-year-old man, was not injured.

The A82 Fort William to Inverness road was closed for several hours yesterday as police and paramedics descended on the scene.

It eventually reopened at 9pm.

Sergeant Doug Scott said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2685 of July 30.

