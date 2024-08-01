Highland councillor’s ‘huge relief’ as fake disabled parking permit charges are dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland councillor’s ‘huge relief’ as fake disabled parking permit charges are dropped

Maxine Smith was facing the prospect of a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court - but the case will not proceed.

By Stuart Findlay & David Love
Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Highland councillor hopes to put an “extremely stressful” year behind her after charges that she created fake blue badge parking permits were dropped.

Maxine Smith said she felt like she had been through “trial by social media” after news emerged that she was facing a possible court case.

The accusation was that the permits were being used by drivers of her tour bus company Thistle Excursions, to allow them to use restricted parking spaces.

The 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and a trial date was fixed for August.

But earlier this week, the Crown announced the case was being deserted.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Following full
and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no further criminal proceedings at this time.”

‘Extremely stressful’ time

Councillor Smith has represented the Cromarty Firth ward for more than 17 years.

A former leader of Highland Council’s SNP group, she now sits with the Highland Alliance.

Councillor Smith said: “This has hung over me for nearly a year and it’s been extremely stressful.

“It’s made me realise what people who are innocent have to go through and often it’s trial by social media these days.

“I’m now having to watch the nasty comments people are writing about me on Facebook.

The case was due to call at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s very unfair and I feel for others who are put in this awful position.”

The charge against councillor Smith was that she uttered as genuine to Highland Council employees, a blue badge which had been altered without the authority of the local authority.

It was also alleged that a previous badge had been photocopied and laminated and the badges were left on display without her being present, allowing the drivers of tour buses owned by her to obtain use of restricted parking.

The trial had originally been scheduled to begin on May 20.

Sheriff David Harvie heard it should be adjourned for legal reasons and set a new date in August.

This week’s hearing determined that it should not move forward.

The Crown has the right to proceed again in future, but only if further evidence becomes available.

‘People see a headline and assume you did something wrong’

Councillor Smith, who lives in Invergordon, said she is looking forward to putting the episode behind her.

She said: “People see a headline and assume you did something wrong, when often that’s not the case.

Maxine Smith has served as a councillor for more than 17 years. Image: Duncan Macpherson

“I’m thankful that the prosecution did investigate further before proceeding to a trial. I’m grateful to them and my lawyer, who has supported me every step of the way.

“I hope to now draw a line under it and get on with my work.”

It will be all change in the Cromarty Firth ward later this year as the area faces a by-election to pick two new councillors.

Pauline Munro and Molly Nolan have both resigned from their posts, leaving councillor Smith and Tamala Collier as the only two remaining members.

