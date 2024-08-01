Highland councillor’s ‘huge relief’ as fake disabled parking permit charges are dropped

A Highland councillor hopes to put an “extremely stressful” year behind her after charges that she created fake blue badge parking permits were dropped.

Maxine Smith said she felt like she had been through “trial by social media” after news emerged that she was facing a possible court case.

The accusation was that the permits were being used by drivers of her tour bus company Thistle Excursions, to allow them to use restricted parking spaces.

The 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and a trial date was fixed for August.

But earlier this week, the Crown announced the case was being deserted.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Following full

and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no further criminal proceedings at this time.”

‘Extremely stressful’ time

Councillor Smith has represented the Cromarty Firth ward for more than 17 years.

A former leader of Highland Council’s SNP group, she now sits with the Highland Alliance.

Councillor Smith said: “This has hung over me for nearly a year and it’s been extremely stressful.

“It’s made me realise what people who are innocent have to go through and often it’s trial by social media these days.

“I’m now having to watch the nasty comments people are writing about me on Facebook.

“It’s very unfair and I feel for others who are put in this awful position.”

The charge against councillor Smith was that she uttered as genuine to Highland Council employees, a blue badge which had been altered without the authority of the local authority.

It was also alleged that a previous badge had been photocopied and laminated and the badges were left on display without her being present, allowing the drivers of tour buses owned by her to obtain use of restricted parking.

The trial had originally been scheduled to begin on May 20.

Sheriff David Harvie heard it should be adjourned for legal reasons and set a new date in August.

This week’s hearing determined that it should not move forward.

The Crown has the right to proceed again in future, but only if further evidence becomes available.

‘People see a headline and assume you did something wrong’

Councillor Smith, who lives in Invergordon, said she is looking forward to putting the episode behind her.

She said: “People see a headline and assume you did something wrong, when often that’s not the case.

“I’m thankful that the prosecution did investigate further before proceeding to a trial. I’m grateful to them and my lawyer, who has supported me every step of the way.

“I hope to now draw a line under it and get on with my work.”

It will be all change in the Cromarty Firth ward later this year as the area faces a by-election to pick two new councillors.

Pauline Munro and Molly Nolan have both resigned from their posts, leaving councillor Smith and Tamala Collier as the only two remaining members.