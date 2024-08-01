Mass skinny dip to take place in Loch Ness as part of new festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mass skinny dip to take place in Loch Ness as part of new festival

The Loch and Land Festival will take place this winter.

By Michelle Henderson
The new Loch and Land Festival will include a sunrise mass skinny dip. Image: Loch and Land Festival
The new Loch and Land Festival will include a sunrise mass skinny dip. Image: Loch and Land Festival

Highlanders are being encouraged to embrace the region’s natural beauty by skinny dipping in Loch Ness.

Locals and tourists alike will have the chance to strip off and bathe in the iconic loch during the new Loch and Land Festival, which is set to take place over nine days from October 25 to November 3.

It will close with a ‘sunrise mass skinny dip’ to raise funds for rewilding charity Trees for Life.

Cycling is one of the activities on offer. Image: Loch and Land Festival

Other activities on offer include climbing, yoga, archery, sea kayaking, whitewater sledging, fly fishing, axe throwing, tours, cruises, litter picks, speaker events, wood carving and wild swimming.

The festival is being organised by Visit Inverness Loch Ness and local businesses including In Your Element, Dolphin Spirit, The Ledge, Loch Ness Hub, Invercannich Farm, Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, Bowhunter Archery Woodland Activities, 42 Cycling, Alpkit and Ticket to Ride.

There will also be offers from Kingsmills Hotel, Palace Hotel and Glen Mhor Hotel.

Don Johnstone, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN), said: “The Inverness and Loch Ness area is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, and Loch and Land Festival will showcase the best of what the area has to offer.”

Mike Dunthorne, Owner of In Your Element, said: “We spend every day enjoying the beauty that is right on our doorstep and the many activities that can be done here, so I can’t wait to welcome more adventurers as part of Loch and Land Festival.

“What makes our region truly special is that these activities are not confined to the festival alone and everyone can enjoy the same exhilarating experiences all year round.”

