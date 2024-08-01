Mass skinny dip to take place in Loch Ness as part of new festival

Highlanders are being encouraged to embrace the region’s natural beauty by skinny dipping in Loch Ness.

Locals and tourists alike will have the chance to strip off and bathe in the iconic loch during the new Loch and Land Festival, which is set to take place over nine days from October 25 to November 3.

It will close with a ‘sunrise mass skinny dip’ to raise funds for rewilding charity Trees for Life.

Other activities on offer include climbing, yoga, archery, sea kayaking, whitewater sledging, fly fishing, axe throwing, tours, cruises, litter picks, speaker events, wood carving and wild swimming.

The festival is being organised by Visit Inverness Loch Ness and local businesses including In Your Element, Dolphin Spirit, The Ledge, Loch Ness Hub, Invercannich Farm, Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, Bowhunter Archery Woodland Activities, 42 Cycling, Alpkit and Ticket to Ride.

There will also be offers from Kingsmills Hotel, Palace Hotel and Glen Mhor Hotel.

Don Johnstone, CEO of Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN), said: “The Inverness and Loch Ness area is a haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, and Loch and Land Festival will showcase the best of what the area has to offer.”

Mike Dunthorne, Owner of In Your Element, said: “We spend every day enjoying the beauty that is right on our doorstep and the many activities that can be done here, so I can’t wait to welcome more adventurers as part of Loch and Land Festival.

“What makes our region truly special is that these activities are not confined to the festival alone and everyone can enjoy the same exhilarating experiences all year round.”