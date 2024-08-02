Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital after crash between tanker and two cars on Lewis

An 11-year-old girl is one of three people hospitalised after a crash involving a tanker and two cars on the Isle of Lewis.

The child was airlifted to Western Isles Hospital, in Stornoway, following the collision on the A857 Stornoway to Port of Ness road at around 4.20pm on Thursday, August 1.

Two women, aged 33 and 36, were also taken to Western Isles Hospital by road ambulance.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the tanker, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.

The crash involved a blue Volvo V60 car, a grey Mazda 3 car and a white Scania tanker and led to the road being closed for several hours.

It eventually fully reopened at around 10pm.

Sergeant Gary Muir said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2612 of 1 August, 2024.