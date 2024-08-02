‘We are heartbroken’: Devastating fire destroys Corachie Clematis tearoom and shop

The owners of a Highland garden centre and tearoom have vowed to continue trading despite a major fire that has destroyed parts of the business.

Jana and Douglas Baird of Corachie Clematis told The Press and Journal they have been left “heartbroken” following the blaze on Thursday evening.

At the same time, they are overwhelmed by the support shown by their loyal customers.

The shop building and Honeysuckle tearoom have been completely destroyed.

Corachie Clematis was founded in 1988, and the garden centre opened in 2000.

Mr and Mrs Baird also opened the popular Honeysuckle tearoom – serving up scones, cakes and other treats.

There is also a play area for kids in the grounds of the garden centre.

The business is by the side of the West Highland railway line, and on the A85 Oban to Dalmally road near to Bridge of Awe and Loch Awe villages.

‘I am so grateful that no one was hurt’

The fire was discovered shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

Three fire engines, all from Oban, attended and stayed at the premises until around 10pm last night to allow for dampening down.

“We are shocked, devastated and heartbroken – but I am trying to think positively,” said Mrs Baird.

“At the time of the fire, we were trying to save what we could. But it was very difficult.

“I am so grateful that no one was hurt.

“I want to say thank you to the fire crews and to all the people who have been in touch offering support. And for all the people who stopped to help before the fire engines arrived.

“Our staff – Anna, Ross, Grace and the girls – have been incredible, helpful, resilient and so positive today. We will get through this.

“We can keep running for now as we have enough utilities.”

Corachie Clematis is ‘a good little business’

Mr and Mrs Baird explained that it was the third time this year their business had been dealt a blow.

Mr Baird said: “First there was flooding, then wind damage and now a fire. It is hard going on an independent family-run business.”

Corachie Clematis was originally a wholesale plant business before local folks encouraged the couple to open a tearoom to allow people to take time exploring the many hundreds of plant varieties.

Many of the plants sold at Corachie are homegrown – and flourish in the temperate climate of the West Highlands.

Mr Baird continued: “It is a good little business and the family are all involved in it.

“So, this is very hard for us. Because we know how difficult it is to build good local businesses.

“Everyone has been so kind, and saying how sorry they are to hear about the fire. We have had so many kind offers of help.

“We care about the people who come in, and they care about us.”

A community that so many people, with limited options for meeting spaces, treasure.

The couple explained how the polytunnels and outside spaces are still operation, but there will be no food or hot drinks for the foreseeable future.

A payment station has been set up in the tunnel, and they have saved what they can from the cabin.

Mr Baird said: “We will carry on as much as we can. The polytunnels will be open, and we can still sell our plants.

“Because we are a smaller business and because we take great pride in what we do, we don’t want to let people down.

“So for now, there will be plant sales, and if we can provide anything else.

“We will do our best.”

