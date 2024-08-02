‘We are heartbroken’: Devastating fire destroys Corachie Clematis tearoom and shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We are heartbroken’: Devastating fire destroys Corachie Clematis tearoom and shop

Owners Jana and Douglas Baird said they are determined to continue trading despite the damage caused.

Corachie Clematis, near Taynuilt, was devastated by fire.
The fire broke out at Bridge of Awe near Taynuilt on Thursday night. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

The owners of a Highland garden centre and tearoom have vowed to continue trading despite a major fire that has destroyed parts of the business.

Jana and Douglas Baird of Corachie Clematis told The Press and Journal they have been left “heartbroken” following the blaze on Thursday evening.

At the same time, they are overwhelmed by the support shown by their loyal customers.

The shop building and Honeysuckle tearoom have been completely destroyed.

Corachie Clematis suffered a devastating fire.
Corachie Clematis Garden Centre owners are vowing to stay open. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Corachie Clematis was founded in 1988, and the garden centre opened in 2000.

Mr and Mrs Baird also opened the popular Honeysuckle tearoom – serving up scones, cakes and other treats.

There is also a play area for kids in the grounds of the garden centre.

The business is by the side of the West Highland railway line, and on the A85 Oban to Dalmally road near to Bridge of Awe and Loch Awe villages.

Corachie Clematis suffered a devastating fire.
The shop building and Honeysuckle tearoom have been completely destroyed. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

‘I am so grateful that no one was hurt’

The fire was discovered shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

Three fire engines, all from Oban, attended and stayed at the premises until around 10pm last night to allow for dampening down.

“We are shocked, devastated and heartbroken – but I am trying to think positively,” said Mrs Baird.

“At the time of the fire, we were trying to save what we could. But it was very difficult.

“I am so grateful that no one was hurt.

Corachie Clematis tearoom was destroyed by fire.
Corachie Clematis’s tearoom was destroyed by fire. Image: Supplied.

“I want to say thank you to the fire crews and to all the people who have been in touch offering support. And for all the people who stopped to help before the fire engines arrived.

“Our staff – Anna, Ross, Grace and the girls – have been incredible, helpful, resilient and so positive today. We will get through this.

“We can keep running for now as we have enough utilities.”

Corachie Clematis is ‘a good little business’

Mr and Mrs Baird explained that it was the third time this year their business had been dealt a blow.

Mr Baird said: “First there was flooding, then wind damage and now a fire. It is hard going on an independent family-run business.”

Corachie Clematis was originally a wholesale plant business before local folks encouraged the couple to open a tearoom to allow people to take time exploring the many hundreds of plant varieties.

Many of the plants sold at Corachie are homegrown – and flourish in the temperate climate of the West Highlands.

Corachie Clematis is still open.
Parts of the business are still open. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Mr Baird continued: “It is a good little business and the family are all involved in it.

“So, this is very hard for us. Because we know how difficult it is to build good local businesses.

“Everyone has been so kind, and saying how sorry they are to hear about the fire. We have had so many kind offers of help.

“We care about the people who come in, and they care about us.”

Corachie Clematis is still open near Taynuilt.
Investigations are now underway at Corachie Clematis. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A community that so many people, with limited options for meeting spaces, treasure.

The couple explained how the polytunnels and outside spaces are still operation, but there will be no food or hot drinks for the foreseeable future.

A payment station has been set up in the tunnel, and they have saved what they can from the cabin.

Mr Baird said: “We will carry on as much as we can. The polytunnels will be open, and we can still sell our plants.

“Because we are a smaller business and because we take great pride in what we do, we don’t want to let people down.

“So for now, there will be plant sales, and if we can provide anything else.

“We will do our best.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Sheriff Court
Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group's livestreamed 'sting'
Breaking news graphic
Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital after crash between tanker and two cars on Lewis
Internal and external shots of the B&B which has gone up for sale in Easter Ross. ImageL Rightmove.
'Enchanting' bed and breakfast with 'castle-style front entrance' and library overlooking North Sea for…
Dingwall High Street. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.
Fewer seagulls, more Vikings: The five things that would improve Dingwall's high street
Black Isle Show;s overall champion cow Corskie Illusion.
Classy Simmental Corskie Illusion triumphs at Black Isle Show
Corachie Clematis Garden Centre fire.
Fire breaks out at popular west coast garden centre
Black Isle Show
Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show
A9/A95 junction at Granish.
A9 reopened after two-vehicle crash near Aviemore
Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores
'It's not just a convenience - it’s a focal point': New 'one-stop shop' opens…
Creative couple wanted for job on Rum.
'Creative and energetic couple' wanted to provide a warm welcome to the Isle of…