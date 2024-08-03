Three people in hospital following A9 lorry crash near Aviemore

A crash involving a lorry on the A9 Inverness to Perth road has left three people in hospital.

The crash occurred at around 4.45pm on Friday, August 2, just north of the A9’s junction with the B9152, south of Aviemore.

It involved a car, van and a HGV lorry.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, were all deployed to the scene.

Police have now confirmed, three people from the car – a man and two women – have been taken to Raigmore Hospital following the crash.

The A9, which is a major road through the Highlands was forced to close to traffic due to the incident leading to massive tailbacks.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash involving a car, a van and an HGV on the A9 north of the junction with the B9152 near Aviemore around 4.45pm on Friday, August 2.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed for around three hours and subsequently reopened.”