Heavy rain to hit the West Coast next week as yellow warning issued

The Met Office issued a weather warning for most of Monday.

By Ross Hempseed
Heavy rain to hit the West Coast
Heavy rain expected across the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.

The West Coast is in for a wet and windy start next week as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for heavy rain.

The weather operator is forecasting heavy rain to hit parts of the West Coast from 3am until 9pm on Monday, August 5 – a total of 18 hours of rainfall.

Areas affected include much of the western Highlands, including towns such as Fort William, Oban, Mallaig and parts of southern Skye and the Isle of Mull.

West Coast in for a wet start to the week. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office is warning heavy rain could lead to travel disruption, including on some rural Highland roads.

Roads such as the A82, A83 and A85 are within the yellow warning area, so motorists are urged to drive cautiously.

There is also a chance of disruption to public transport including on the West Highland Line.

Two to four centimetres of rainfall is expected across much of the wider area, while on higher ground in Lochaber, it could be up to five to seven centimetres.

Strong and gusty southerly winds will accompany the rain with the possibility of the odd rumble of thunder.

