Home News Highlands & Islands

A82 blocked after crash east of Glencoe

The road is blocked between Glencoe Visitor Centre and The Kingshouse Hotel. 

By Michelle Henderson
Empty A82 at Glencoe with trees and hills surrounding.
The crash happened east of Glencoe on the A82. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The A82 is blocked after a crash east of Glencoe.

The incident happened on the Fort William to Glasgow road at Altnafeadh shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services have been tasked to the scene.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Traffic comes to a standstill on A82

Traffic Scotland is reporting the road is restricted between Glencoe Visitor Centre and The Kingshouse Hotel.

A statement on their website reads: “The A82 at Altnafeadh, Glencoe is restricted in both directions due to a road traffic accident, road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

