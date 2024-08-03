A82 blocked after crash east of Glencoe

The A82 is blocked after a crash east of Glencoe.

The incident happened on the Fort William to Glasgow road at Altnafeadh shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services have been tasked to the scene.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Traffic comes to a standstill on A82

Traffic Scotland is reporting the road is restricted between Glencoe Visitor Centre and The Kingshouse Hotel.

A statement on their website reads: “The A82 at Altnafeadh, Glencoe is restricted in both directions due to a road traffic accident, road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

