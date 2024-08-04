A9 reopened following motorcycle crash north of Cromarty Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 reopened following motorcycle crash north of Cromarty Bridge

The crash occurred at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news graphic
Image: DC Thomson.

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been reopened to traffic at the Cromarty Bridge following a crash.

The crash occurred at around 12.30pm on Sunday, August 4, on the A9 to the north of Cromarty Bridge.

Police confirmed a motorcycle had been involved.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene.

A fire spokesperson confirmed two appliances were sent to assist ambulance and make the scene safe.

The A9, a major road running through the Highlands, was closed due to the crash for around an hour.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday, August 4, we received a report of a road crash involving a motorbike on the A9, Cromarty Bridge, Dingwall.

“The road was reopened around 1.40pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

King Charles meeting spectators in the rain behind a metal fence.
King Charles beams with delight at Mey Highland Games
Heavy rain weather warning
27 hours of heavy rain to hit the West Coast as yellow warning extended
. Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast Watersports in front of their van leaving against a fence.
Britain's Most Beautiful Road: NC500 surfers shine in new TV show
Empty A82 at Glencoe with trees and hills surrounding.
A82 reopens after crash east of Glencoe
A9 B9152 junctions, the crash occurred just north along the A9. Image: Google Maps.
Three people in hospital following A9 lorry crash near Aviemore
Orkney County Show
All systems go for Orkney County Show
Corachie Clematis, near Taynuilt, was devastated by fire.
'We are heartbroken': Devastating fire destroys Corachie Clematis tearoom and shop
Inverness Sheriff Court
Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group's livestreamed 'sting'
Breaking news graphic
Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital after crash between tanker and two cars on Lewis
Internal and external shots of the B&B which has gone up for sale in Easter Ross. ImageL Rightmove.
'Enchanting' bed and breakfast with 'castle-style front entrance' and library overlooking North Sea for…