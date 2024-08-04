A9 reopened following motorcycle crash north of Cromarty Bridge

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been reopened to traffic at the Cromarty Bridge following a crash.

The crash occurred at around 12.30pm on Sunday, August 4, on the A9 to the north of Cromarty Bridge.

Police confirmed a motorcycle had been involved.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene.

A fire spokesperson confirmed two appliances were sent to assist ambulance and make the scene safe.

The A9, a major road running through the Highlands, was closed due to the crash for around an hour.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday, August 4, we received a report of a road crash involving a motorbike on the A9, Cromarty Bridge, Dingwall.

“The road was reopened around 1.40pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

