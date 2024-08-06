Muir of Ord schoolhouse to become refugee housing despite anger from ‘aghast’ neighbours

A former schoolhouse in Muir of Ord will be converted into housing for asylum seekers.

The decision came at a Highland Council meeting today, with the transformation rubber-stamped despite objections from neighbours and the local community council.

Home to several headmasters at nearby Tarradale Primary School over the years, the property will now become flats available to multiple occupants.

The application was submitted by Highland Council in April of this year.

What are the plans?

The new licence ensures allows the owners to house several unrelated occupants at the Great North Road building.

It emerged at the meeting that it will house up to four asylum seekers, aged 16 and over.

According to the a council report, work has already started on renovations to the property.

Why were local people against it?

Local homeowner Alasdair Reid lives opposite the schoolhouse, and objected to the changes.

In an email to Highland Council, he said he was “aghast” at the proposal – as neighbours had not been consulted first.

“This whole debacle has been shrouded in secrecy,” he complained.

“No consultation or notice of change of use has been given to us as neighbours.”

Muir of Ord Community Councillor Gordon Shand raised concerns on behalf of the group.

He cited the central location of the property in the village, “secrecy” around renovations and a possible lack of background checks on the asylum seekers as reasons for concern.

What happened at the meeting?

Mr Shand attended the meeting in person to raise his concerns.

He said: “The first we knew this was happening was a discussion with the workmen who were carrying out the renovations of the property

“This lack of information led to a lot of speculation and distrust within the community.”

However, the chamber was later told to disregard many of Mr Shand’s objections as they were not relevant to the application.

‘No intention to be secretive’

A spokesperson for the council told the meeting: “There was no intention to be secretive.

“We really understand concerns in the community, and we will try to match young people into this accommodation appropriately.”

Councillor John Grafton asked what support would be given to those housed in the accommodation.

A second spokesperson for the application said a team of eight part-time workers from various children’s charities would be available to look after the asylum seekers.

How did they vote?

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston led calls for the application to be granted.

Speaking in the chamber, councillor Emma Knox said she “completely understands the objectors’ concerns”.

However, she said elected members had no reason to turn the application down, and it was unanimously backed.