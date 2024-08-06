Muir of Ord schoolhouse to become refugee housing despite anger from ‘aghast’ neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muir of Ord schoolhouse to become refugee housing despite anger from ‘aghast’ neighbours

A council meeting heard that the accommodation would be for asylum seekers aged 16 and older.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps
Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps

A former schoolhouse in Muir of Ord will be converted into housing for asylum seekers.

The decision came at a Highland Council meeting today, with the transformation rubber-stamped despite objections from neighbours and the local community council.

Home to several headmasters at nearby Tarradale Primary School over the years, the property will now become flats available to multiple occupants.

The application was submitted by Highland Council in April of this year.

Exterior of Tarradale Schoolhouse.
Tarradale Schoolhouse was built in the 19th Century. Image: Google Maps.

What are the plans?

The new licence ensures allows the owners to house several unrelated occupants at the Great North Road building.

It emerged at the meeting that it will house up to four asylum seekers, aged 16 and over.

According to the a council report, work has already started on renovations to the property.

Side view of Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord.
Side view of Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps.

Why were local people against it?

Local homeowner Alasdair Reid lives opposite the schoolhouse, and objected to the changes.

In an email to Highland Council, he said he was “aghast” at the proposal – as neighbours had not been consulted first.

“This whole debacle has been shrouded in secrecy,” he complained.

“No consultation or notice of change of use has been given to us as neighbours.”

Muir of Ord Community Councillor Gordon Shand raised concerns on behalf of the group.

He cited the central location of the property in the village, “secrecy” around renovations and a possible lack of background checks on the asylum seekers as reasons for concern.

The schoolhouse.
Tarradale Schoolhouse. Image: Google Maps

What happened at the meeting?

Mr Shand attended the meeting in person to raise his concerns.

He said: “The first we knew this was happening was a discussion with the workmen who were carrying out the renovations of the property

“This lack of information led to a lot of speculation and distrust within the community.”

However, the chamber was later told to disregard many of Mr Shand’s objections as they were not relevant to the application.

‘No intention to be secretive’

A spokesperson for the council told the meeting: “There was no intention to be secretive.

“We really understand concerns in the community, and we will try to match young people into this accommodation appropriately.”

Councillor John Grafton asked what support would be given to those housed in the accommodation.

A second spokesperson for the application said a team of eight part-time workers from various children’s charities would be available to look after the asylum seekers.

How did they vote?

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston led calls for the application to be granted.

Speaking in the chamber, councillor Emma Knox said she “completely understands the objectors’ concerns”.

However, she said elected members had no reason to turn the application down, and it was unanimously backed.

