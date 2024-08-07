West coast road blocked following crash north of Oban

A west coast road is blocked in both directions following a crash north of Oban.

The crash happened on the A828 Ballachulish to Connel coastal road shortly after 6pm this evening.

Emergency services have been called to the scene, near Portnacroish – 18 miles north of Oban.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the road is restricted in both directions, warning motorists of potential delays.

A statement posted on their website reads: “The A828 is partially restricted in both directions after Portnacroish due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

