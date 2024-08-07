Woman taken to hospital after being struck by golf ball on Western Isles course

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit on the head with a golf ball on an island course.

The incident happened on The Isle of Harris Golf Club at Scarista shortly after 5pm today.

Local coastguard teams and paramedics were called to the remote beauty spot.

A woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown.

HM Coastguard was first notified about the incident at around 5.20pm.

Members of the Harris Coastguard team were tasked to the scene.

However, a coastguard spokesman said before the team reached the 8th hole, the casualty had been assessed and was being taken away in the back of an ambulance.