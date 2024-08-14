‘Little Trooper’: Oban song star Rubi won’t let hearing loss stop her singing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Little Trooper’: Oban song star Rubi won’t let hearing loss stop her singing

The eight-year-old is tutored by Gaelic vocalist Mary Catherine MacLean.

Rubi Smith has been named the Little Trooper of the Month.
Rubi Smith has been named the Little Trooper of the Month. Image: Little Troopers.
By Louise Glen

A rising star in the Gaelic world – who suffers from acute hearing loss – has been recognised for her bravery with a “Little Trooper of the Month” award.

Eight-year-old Rubi Smith, who lives near Oban, was given the prize after taking second place in Oban Provincial Mod, despite not being able to hear the other contestants.

Tutored by renowned Gaelic singer Mary Catherine MacLean, who also lives in Oban, Rubi was delighted to be placed in the Gaelic competition.

Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting service children who have a parent serving in the British Armed Forces.

Rubi Smith loves to sing

Rubi – whose dad works for the military and is based in Edinburgh during the week – has had three homes and three different schools to contend with since she was born.

She lives with her mum, dad and three siblings Jonah, 5, Quinn, 3, and one-year-old Ezra.

She loves to sing despite having hearing loss.

Her family say she has enjoyed singing since she was a toddler when she became a big fan of Katy Perry.

Katy Perry
Rubi is a big fan of Katy Perry. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

But when she started school in 2020 she started to experience hearing loss in one ear.

Due to the pandemic, the family experienced delays in getting her tested and despite being born with no hearing problems, Rubi now has permanent, unexplained, hearing loss in her right ear.

She also struggles with glue ear and recurrent infections in her left ear which impacts her hearing.

Her hearing loss has made it tough to move schools and make new friends.

Because doctors hoped the hearing loss would rectify itself, she didn’t receive a hearing aid until a few weeks ago and instead relied on lip-reading in class.

Despite these challenges, she has continued to receive glowing school reports.

Her hearing loss also hasn’t dampened her love for singing.

She has regular singing lessons with Mrs MacLean as part of a Mod Academy and is learning to sing in Scottish Gaelic.

Mrs MacLean, who hails from Barra, also sings with Oban Gaelic Choir.

‘My heart was bursting with pride’

Last month she competed in the Oban Mod and was awarded second place, even though she couldn’t hear the other contestants.

Oban Gaelic Choir (centre) with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier trophy for area choirs at the Royal National Mod.
Mary Catherine MacLean sings with Oban Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Judges commented on her lovely voice and good Gaelic pronunciation.

Rubi’s mum Anna, nominated her for Little Trooper of the Month.

The award recognises forces children who have been brave and resilient in the face of adversity.

Mrs Smith said: “Growing up with her dad in the army and moving home and school has been tough enough at times.

“But although Rubi’s hearing loss has made things more difficult for her, she has taken everything in her stride.

“My heart was bursting with pride watching her compete in the singing competition.

“It’s a real example of how she never lets the hearing loss stand in the way of enjoying life.

“She’s also the most amazing big sister to her three siblings.

“We are so proud of everything she has achieved.”

‘Rubi, you are an amazing little trooper’

Rubi said: “ Me! They think I am that special!”

Rubi will receive a medal from Little Troopers, along with a £50 gift voucher and certificate.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “As soon as we heard Rubi’s story we knew that she would be our Little Trooper of the Month.

“Not only has Rubi shown positivity and resilience in the face of her hearing loss but she’s done so while moving school three times and continued to keep up her passion of singing.

“Rubi, you are an amazing little trooper.”

Conversation