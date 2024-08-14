‘Little Trooper’: Oban song star Rubi won’t let hearing loss stop her singing

A rising star in the Gaelic world – who suffers from acute hearing loss – has been recognised for her bravery with a “Little Trooper of the Month” award.

Eight-year-old Rubi Smith, who lives near Oban, was given the prize after taking second place in Oban Provincial Mod, despite not being able to hear the other contestants.

Tutored by renowned Gaelic singer Mary Catherine MacLean, who also lives in Oban, Rubi was delighted to be placed in the Gaelic competition.

Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting service children who have a parent serving in the British Armed Forces.

Rubi Smith loves to sing

Rubi – whose dad works for the military and is based in Edinburgh during the week – has had three homes and three different schools to contend with since she was born.

She lives with her mum, dad and three siblings Jonah, 5, Quinn, 3, and one-year-old Ezra.

She loves to sing despite having hearing loss.

Her family say she has enjoyed singing since she was a toddler when she became a big fan of Katy Perry.

But when she started school in 2020 she started to experience hearing loss in one ear.

Due to the pandemic, the family experienced delays in getting her tested and despite being born with no hearing problems, Rubi now has permanent, unexplained, hearing loss in her right ear.

She also struggles with glue ear and recurrent infections in her left ear which impacts her hearing.

Her hearing loss has made it tough to move schools and make new friends.

Because doctors hoped the hearing loss would rectify itself, she didn’t receive a hearing aid until a few weeks ago and instead relied on lip-reading in class.

Despite these challenges, she has continued to receive glowing school reports.

Her hearing loss also hasn’t dampened her love for singing.

She has regular singing lessons with Mrs MacLean as part of a Mod Academy and is learning to sing in Scottish Gaelic.

Mrs MacLean, who hails from Barra, also sings with Oban Gaelic Choir.

‘My heart was bursting with pride’

Last month she competed in the Oban Mod and was awarded second place, even though she couldn’t hear the other contestants.

Judges commented on her lovely voice and good Gaelic pronunciation.

Rubi’s mum Anna, nominated her for Little Trooper of the Month.

The award recognises forces children who have been brave and resilient in the face of adversity.

Mrs Smith said: “Growing up with her dad in the army and moving home and school has been tough enough at times.

“But although Rubi’s hearing loss has made things more difficult for her, she has taken everything in her stride.

“My heart was bursting with pride watching her compete in the singing competition.

“It’s a real example of how she never lets the hearing loss stand in the way of enjoying life.

“She’s also the most amazing big sister to her three siblings.

“We are so proud of everything she has achieved.”

‘Rubi, you are an amazing little trooper’

Rubi said: “ Me! They think I am that special!”

Rubi will receive a medal from Little Troopers, along with a £50 gift voucher and certificate.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “As soon as we heard Rubi’s story we knew that she would be our Little Trooper of the Month.

“Not only has Rubi shown positivity and resilience in the face of her hearing loss but she’s done so while moving school three times and continued to keep up her passion of singing.

“Rubi, you are an amazing little trooper.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.