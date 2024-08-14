A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Charlie Sinclair, Fort William station manager, and wife Carol

Charlie Sinclair, firstborn son of Annie and Donald Sinclair, is one of 11 family members whose memories are kept alive by a memorial bench in Inverlochy.

Charlie, well known for his time as Fort William’s railway station manager, travelled the world with the RAF before returning home with his wife Carol.

The Sinclair brothers

Charles “Charlie” Sinclair was born on March 12 1937.

He attended Inverlochy Primary School then on to Fort William Secondary. When that school closed he moved to Lochaber High.

Having suffered two bereavements of his brothers Ian and Donald, Charlie was Annie and Dan’s only remaining son.

He joined the RAF serving in the Air Force police department for 22 years attaining the rank of sergeant.

Love in the NAAFI

In the late 50s Charlie married Carol Mettbach. The couple met in her native Germany while he was stationed there with the RAF. Born in Paderborn on May 8 1927, Carol was 10 years Charlie’s senior. She worked as a supervisor in the RAF camp’s NAAFI where they first locked eyes.

The pair fell in love, forming a strong partnership that stood the test of time for more than half a century.

Before meeting Charlie, Carol already had a daughter. Together, she and Charlie also had Carolann, named after her mum and granny Annie.

“Mum and dad had a wonderful marriage,” said Carolann. “They were together for more than 50 years. I feel very blessed to have lived the life I did, with them.”

Bloody Sunday never forgotten

As a family the Sinclairs had a fairly transient life, moving to wherever Charlie was stationed. They lived in England, Malta, Cyprus, Germany and Northern Ireland before returning to Kinloss, Scotland. Based in Belfast between 1971 to 1972, Charlie was serving during Bloody Sunday.

The massacre, which took place on January 30 1972, saw British soldiers shoot 26 unarmed catholic civilians during a protest march in the Bogside area of Derry. Fourteen men died as a result of the incident.

“My dad was profoundly impacted by the events of Bloody Sunday,” said Carolann. “We all were. I was just a little girl when we lived in Belfast.”

Popular railwayman

When Charlie and Carol eventually settled “back home” in Scotland he found work at Fort William Railway Station. Charlie worked his way up the ranks to become a popular station manager for many years. Later he was promoted to ScotRail manager for the whole of the West Highlands.

In a 1990 national newspaper article Charlie was interviewed. Described as well-liked and “obviously very good at his job”, he spoke of his Fort William roots as helping him become successful in his railway role.

The Sinclairs loved to dance and the pair were regulars at the Railway Club over the years.

While Charlie worked at the station Carol, who retained her German accent, was head housekeeper in what was then the West End Hotel.

In later life, they both sadly suffered the effects of dementia.

A special place to remember mum and dad

Carol passed away in 2012 aged 85, and Charlie died eight years later, in 2020, when he was 83. Carolann nursed both her parents until they moved into residential care.

“I had lovely parents. And I’m very grateful to have travelled the world with them growing up,” added Carolann.

“It’s lovely to have the bench to go to, to remember them. My daughter is autistic and loves a walkabout. We often go there. It’s a special place.”