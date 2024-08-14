A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Marie and Jimmy Macaulay who met at her mum’s Inverlochy B&B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember the Sinclair Family: Marie and Jimmy Macaulay who met at her mum’s Inverlochy B&B

Marie - who was raised in Inverlochy - moved away when she married Jimmy, but is remembered on the family memorial bench.

Jimmy MacAulay and his wife Marie (née Sinclair).
By Lindsay Bruce

Though she lived more than 100 miles away for most of her adult life, Marie MacAulay is remembered, as part of the Sinclair family, through a memorial bench.

Situated at the mouth of the River Lochy, the wooden seat, which pays tribute to her grandparents, three brothers, and two sisters, is located where she played as a child.

Marie Sinclair MacAulay

First daughter of Donald and Annie Sinclair, Marie arrived on April 27 1942.

Keen to explore life further afield than the Highlands she moved to London to work as a housemaid in her late teens.

Marie MacAulay, formerly Sinclair, who is memorialised on an Inverlochy bench.

After some years in the south Marie decided to return home to Inverlochy. There she met James “Jimmy” Macaulay, originally from Caithness.

In her 20s by then, she was taken with the new guest of her family’s bed and breakfast.

For many years Annie and Donald Sinclair ran a bed and breakfast on Abrach Road, Inverlochy,

They began courting which led to their engagement.

“Marie was lovely,” said her only surviving sibling Florence, “I always wished she was closer.

“She had a lovely life with Jimmy though.”

Becomings Mrs MacAulay

The couple tied the knot in Fort William in November 11 1969 surrounded by family but the newlyweds soon moved to South Lanarkshire.

They went on to have three children: Deairdre, Barbara Ann, and Steven.

Jimmy worked up in quarry as a tractor driver and Marie stayed at home in Glassford with the children.

James MacAulay, better known as Jimmy.

Jimmy died, aged 77, in 2008 following several heart attacks. He was laid to rest nin Glassford Cemetery.

Lost without her other half Marie returned home to Fort William, residing in accommodation for older people.

There for just a short time, she later relocated to Dorset in 2013, to be nearer to her daughter Deairdre and son-in-law Paul.

The oldest of the Sinclair girls, Marie passed away in March 2023 aged 81.

Like some of her siblings Marie suffered from Alzheimers.

Following her cremation, Marie’s ashes were split between her English home and her husband’s grave in Scotland.

‘I miss her smiling face’

“I’m sad to be the only one left,” said Florence. “It’s just what happens when you get older I suppose. I think it’s lovely that all my siblings have plaques on the bench.

“It’s a really nice place to go and remember everyone.

“Especially since we all played there as children. Back then there were planted areas. We were never away from the foot of the road where the bench sits.”

Daughter Deairdre hopes to come up to see the bench sometime soon.

“It still feels very raw to have lost mum, just last year. So we do hope to come up at some point. I really miss her a lot, as do her grandchildren. We often chat about her. I miss her smiling face.”

The second memorial bench for the family, the first was burned by vandals.

Conversation