Cigarettes and tobacco stolen in raid on Highland shop

Cigarettes and tobacco have been stolen in a raid on a village shop in the Highlands.

Entry was gained to a premises on High Street in Ardersier between 3.15am and 3.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Ardersier shop broken into

Detective Sergeant Laura MacKay from Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have any information which could assist to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage or anyone with private CCTV which could help to contact us.”