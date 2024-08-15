Steenhenge? One of the world’s most famous stones is now believed to be Scottish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Steenhenge? One of the world’s most famous stones is now believed to be Scottish

Experts are said to be stunned at the discovery that links the famous landmark to north-east Scotland.

By Nina Massey
The Altar stone was believed to have Welsh origins for years. Image: PA
The Altar stone was believed to have Welsh origins for years. Image: PA

The largest Altar Stone at the heart of Stonehenge is actually Scottish not Welsh, research suggests.

The “remarkable” discovery that the stone is likely to be from the north-east of Scotland has left experts “stunned”.

The research busts a century-long held belief about the origins of the bluestone at the centre of the prehistoric monument.

It is unclear when the stone arrived at the site on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, but the scientists say it may have been placed within the central horseshoe of stones during the second construction phase at about 2620–2480 BC.

It is also not known whether the now horizontal stone once stood upright.

The discovery busts a century-old myth. Image: PA

Stone moved at least 435 miles

The new discovery implies that one of the most famous stones in the world was moved much further than had been believed – at least 435 miles.

For the last century, the six-tonne sandstone, at the heart of the ancient site, was believed to have come from Wales.

The stone at the focus of this study has traditionally been grouped with these other, smaller bluestones.

However, the true origin of the Altar Stone had remained a mystery, until now.

After work to examine the stone’s chemical composition and mineral grains, scientists can say with 95% confidence that the sandstone is very likely to have come from north-east Scotland.

The study involved scientists at Aberystwyth University, University College London and, in Australia, Curtin University and the University of Adelaide.

Orcadian basin sandstone similar to Stonehenge Altar stone

The findings indicate a striking similarity between the Old Red Sandstone of the Orcadian Basin in north-east Scotland and the Stonehenge Altar Stone.

Co-author Professor Richard Bevins, from Aberystwyth University, said: “These findings are truly remarkable.

“They overturn what had been thought for the past century.

“It’s thrilling to know that our chemical analysis and dating work has finally unlocked this great mystery.

“We can now say that this iconic rock is Scottish and not Welsh.

“Although we can say that much, and confidently – the hunt will still very much be on to pin down where exactly in the north-east of Scotland the Altar Stone came from.”

Stonehenge is a popular tourist destination.

Scientists analyse Stonehenge stone

Scientists matched ages found in rocks of the Orcadian Basin found in the north-east of Scotland.

These are completely different from Welsh-sourced stones.

Anthony Clarke, from the Timescales of Mineral Systems Group at Curtin University, in Perth, Western Australia, said: “Considering the technological constraints of the Neolithic, our findings raise fascinating questions about how such a massive stone was able to be transported over the vast distance implied.

“Given major overland barriers en route from north-east Scotland to Salisbury Plain, marine transport is one feasible option.”

Commenting on the findings, he added: “All four of us were stunned. We couldn’t believe it.”

