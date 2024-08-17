Man taken to hospital after one car crash on A9 south of Thurso

A man has been taken to hospital after a single car crash on the A9 south of Thurso.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Thurso road at Georgemas at around 2pm this afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, near the Georgemas Junction.

A man was assessed at the scene before being taken to Caithness General Hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

A9 reopens following Caithness crash

The A9 was closed for around three hours following the crash and has since reopened.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Saturday, August 17, we were called to a report of a one car crash on the A9 near the Georgemass junction.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment.

“The A9 at Georgemass junction is currently closed in both directions.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire are Rescue service were first made aware of the crash at 2.45pm.

One appliance from Thurso was tasked to the scene, around six miles south of the Caithness town.

The stop message was received at 3.23pm, with the crew leaving a short time later.