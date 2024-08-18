Lifeboat called to rescue ‘waving people’ off Skye coast – which turned out to be seals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifeboat called to rescue ‘waving people’ off Skye coast – which turned out to be seals

Kyle lifeboat and coastguard teams were tasked to investigate.

By Michelle Henderson
RNLI Kyle of Lochalsh Atlantis 85 inshore lifeboat.
Kyle lifeboat was tasked to investigate concerns for several people in the water. Image: RNLI.

The coastguard was called to rescue a group of “waving people” off the coast of Skye but when the lifeboat arrived they found seals and porpoises.

A HGV driver raised the alarm on Saturday morning to what he thought were several people waving from the water.

The motorist was travelling between Portree and Broadford, overlooking the ocean, when he became concerned.

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “We received a 999 call from an HGV driver driving between Portree and Broadford. He was looking out seaward through the trees and bushes along the road and thought he saw four to five people waving.

“He couldn’t turn back but was concerned enough to call us.”

Seals on a beach with the sea in the background.
The driver mistook a marine life, including 20 to 30 seals, for people waving in the water fearing they were in distress. Image: PA.

RNLI Kyle lifeboat was launched to investigate the band of water between the Isle of Scalpay and Broadford as coastguard teams from Skye combed the coastline.

A nearby vessel also came to assist with the search.

Marine life mistaken for people waving

But when they arrived, teams discovered groups of marine life, including porpoise and 20 to 30 seals.

Coastguard officials said a cyclist has been looking out over the water for around an hour, and spotted nothing untoward.

They believe the driver must have seen the porpoise breaking the water and mistook that for people waving.

By 9.58am, teams were stood down confirming the incident as a false alarm with good intent.

Conversation