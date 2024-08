Police have confirmed a woman reported missing from Lerwick has now been traced.

Searches were being carried out in Shetland for Michelle Nicholson who is from the town on the mainland.

Officers did not confirm when she was last seen but said they were “extremely concerned” for her wellbeing.

An appeal for information from the public was shared earlier today.

Police have now confirmed the 37-year-old has been traced.

They thanked those who had engaged with the appeal.