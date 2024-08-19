Weather warning issued as heavy rain set to hit the Highlands

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the Highlands.

The Met Office says downpours will hit parts of the region from 10pm on Wednesday, August 21 until 3pm on Thursday, August 22.

Several towns in the Highlands will be affected including Fort William, Ullapool, Portree and Stornoway.

The weather warning reads: “There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is a small all chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

The Met Office also said that flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Forecasters also say there will be a small chance of a danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts and properties.