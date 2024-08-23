A82 closed after two vehicle crash near Spean Bridge

The A82 has been closed after a two vehicle crash near Spean Bridge.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area after the collision which occurred around 4.42pm.

Emergency services are currently on the scene and road is inaccessible northbound.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

