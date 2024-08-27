Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man’s face during drunken knife fight

An enraged Alness man who left another person scarred for life after an alcohol-fuelled knife fight was jailed today for the frenzied attack.

Shaun McLeod sliced Gavin Gordon across the face with a blade as the pair brawled at the hoodlum’s home on Riverside Road, Alness, on March 24 this year.

McLeod, 31, pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement during a previous hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court.

When he reappeared for sentencing on Monday, McLeod’s defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told the court her client expected to be locked up for what he’d done.

“Various blades were pulled by various parties but unfortunately my client went further,” Ms Russell said.

“He is under no illusion that the only appropriate sentence is one of imprisonment.”

Puffer jacket ‘saved’ knife victim’s life

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told earlier proceedings that the victim Mr Gordon had been boozing for several days and described himself as “mortal drunk” as he continued drinking with McLeod and others.

“McLeod ordered them out and had a knife in his hand,” the prosecutor said.

She added that there was an argument over bottles of alcohol that had been drunk and Mr Gordon went into the kitchen and returned with a knife.

She went on: “He can’t remember anything after that. The accused tried to strike him on the side with his knife, but Gavin Gordon’s puffer jacket saved him from being injured.

“Mr Gordon said, ‘If you want to kill me, kill me. I have nothing to live for. Go on then’.”

Attacker cut victim’s cheek, inflicted deep wound to his temple and slit the man’s nostril

Sheriff Macdonald was told that there was a struggle, McLeod placed Mr Gordon in a headlock and then struck him on the head with his knife.

Mr Gordon suffered bleeding from a cut cheek, a deep wound to his temple and other facial cuts including a slit nostril.

At sentencing, Sheriff Macdonald jailed McLeod for three years backdated to March 25, the date that he was remanded in custody.

But she added he would be supervised after his release from prison for a whole year “to protect the public.”

