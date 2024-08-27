Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man’s face during drunken knife fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man’s face during drunken knife fight

Violent Shaun McLeod will need to be supervised when he is freed from prison "to protect the public", a sheriff has decided.

By David Love
Shaun McLeod appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Shaun McLeod appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

An enraged Alness man who left another person scarred for life after an alcohol-fuelled knife fight was jailed today for the frenzied attack.

Shaun McLeod sliced Gavin Gordon across the face with a blade as the pair brawled at the hoodlum’s home on Riverside Road, Alness, on March 24 this year.

McLeod, 31, pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement during a previous hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court.

When he reappeared for sentencing on Monday, McLeod’s defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told the court her client expected to be locked up for what he’d done.

“Various blades were pulled by various parties but unfortunately my client went further,” Ms Russell said.

“He is under no illusion that the only appropriate sentence is one of imprisonment.”

Puffer jacket ‘saved’ knife victim’s life

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told earlier proceedings that the victim Mr Gordon had been boozing for several days and described himself as “mortal drunk” as he continued drinking with McLeod and others.

“McLeod ordered them out and had a knife in his hand,” the prosecutor said.

She added that there was an argument over bottles of alcohol that had been drunk and Mr Gordon went into the kitchen and returned with a knife.

She went on: “He can’t remember anything after that. The accused tried to strike him on the side with his knife, but Gavin Gordon’s puffer jacket saved him from being injured.

“Mr Gordon said, ‘If you want to kill me, kill me. I have nothing to live for. Go on then’.”

Attacker cut victim’s cheek, inflicted deep wound to his temple and slit the man’s nostril

Sheriff Macdonald was told that there was a struggle, McLeod placed Mr Gordon in a headlock and then struck him on the head with his knife.

Mr Gordon suffered bleeding from a cut cheek, a deep wound to his temple and other facial cuts including a slit nostril.

At sentencing, Sheriff Macdonald jailed McLeod for three years backdated to March 25, the date that he was remanded in custody.

But she added he would be supervised after his release from prison for a whole year “to protect the public.”

