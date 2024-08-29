Orkney student dies after replica Viking boat capsizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney student dies after replica Viking boat capsizes

US citizen Karla Dana was studying at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

By Ellie Milne
Viking replica boat recovered
Six explorers were travelling across the North Sea in the Viking replica boat. Image: Police Handout.

A woman who was studying in Orkney has died after the replica Viking boat she was travelling in capsized.

Karla Dana, a Mexican explorer and scholar from Florida, was one of six people on board the Naddoddur on Tuesday.

She was the youngest member of the Sail2North group who were sailing on a double-masted wooden Viking ship replica from the Faroe Islands to Norway.

A distress signal was sent when the boat got into trouble on the fourth day of the voyage and five people were able to get into an inflatable life raft.

They were then airlifted to safety.

Sail2North event poster
The Sail2NOrth team, including Karla Dana, spoke about The Viking Voyage at events before setting sail. Image: Sail2North.

A woman’s body was found close to where the boat sank on Wednesday morning, who the Norwegian press have identified as Karla Dana.

A spokesperson from the US State Department confirmed a US citizen had died off the coast of Norway.

They added: “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”

Orkney student part of Viking boat expedition

Tributes have been shared online for the 29-year-old with friends describing her a “true explorer”.

Karla had not long started a MLitt course in archaeological studies focused on Orkney and the North Atlantic region.

She said online that she was studying the Viking era through the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

In June, she conducted an excavation at a Neolithic Viking site on the island.

UHI Orkney
UHI Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

The group of six explorers shared a number of updates online ahead of sailing across the North Sea.

The boat passed the north-east of Shetland on day two of the voyage.

In one post, they said “The Viking Voyage” aimed to “preserve Viking culture and navigational skills for future generations”.

Karla had contributed to blog posts about their upcoming “adventure” which appear to have been removed from their website.

Police in Norway have said the capsizing was a “tragic accident” probably caused by a large wave.

Conversation