Highland golf course swings onto market with £1.5 million price tag

An Orkney hotel and an Elgin High Street opportunity also feature in our commercial property round-up.

By Alex Banks
A Highland golf course has made its way onto the market alongside four cottages. Image: DCT Media
A Highland golf course has made its way onto the market alongside four cottages. Image: DCT Media

A Highland golf course has swung onto the market alongside some cottages, with the current owners inviting offers of over £1.5 million.

Meanwhile, a chance to own an Elgin High Street unit, home to a Costa Coffee, can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Aigas Golf Course and cottages for sale

Keen golfers, grab your clubs — this could be your chance to own your own nine-hole course.

Sitting 35 miles west of Inverness, Aigas Golf Course has made its way onto the market with the owners looking for offers of more than £1.5m.

The “unique” opportunity, managed by Bell Ingram, also offers four holiday cottages.

As well as those, the listing includes two agricultural fields with barns and workshops which offer development potential.

There are four cottages as part of the deal. Image: Bell Ingram

The 31-year-old course features a clubhouse and car park alongside a practice area. It spans across around 30 acres, bound by hedges and post and wire fences.

The clubhouse, made with a timber frame, has its own kitchen, office space and toilets.

Aigas Golf Club is independently run which uses the course as its base throughout the golfing season.

New owners would be provided with training by the current owners in order to ensure a “seamless handover”.

The cottages are fully furnished and Galbraith said all four offer “excellent letting potential”. Two cottages have three bedrooms while the other pair offer two bedrooms.

There is a communal garden and a barbeque area with outdoor seating and dedicated parking.

Elgin Costa unit up for grabs

Next, to Elgin — where there is an investment opportunity to let a unit currently home to a Costa Coffee.

The High Street property is a ground floor cafe, which has been home to the coffee shop since 2012. Its lease agreement runs until October 2027.

Johnston Waddell is in charge of the listing and described it as an “attractive” opportunity with a “prominent” corner location.

Costa signed a 15-year lease in 2012. Image: Johnston Waddell 

The unit would set you back more than £440,000, with the current rental agreement sitting at £50,000 per year.

Costa Coffee corporate specifications means the property has laminated timber floors, a partitioned food prep area, staff room and store rooms to the rear.

Orkney multi-business opportunity

Banks of Orkney on South Ronaldsay has made its way onto the market with offers in the region of £800,000 being considered.

Selling agents ASG Commercial has described the listing as having a “stunning coastal setting giving rise to dramatic scenery” over the Pentland Firth.

It spans across three acres of land and offers a mix of properties, with traditional buildings alongside a modern restaurant.

The current owners, which have had Banks of Orkney since 2005, are now eyeing up retirement and have “reluctantly” brought it to the market.

The Orkeny property. Image: ASG Commercial

ASG Commercial said: “Its distinctive appeal is generated by a number of the exclusive features which include a stunning restaurant, Skerries Bistro, and the Tomb of the Otters.

“Coupled to this are the three self-catering units and together they form a most desirable business opportunity.”

The Tomb of the Otters is a unique burial site still full of human remains, which was discovered in 2010. Only one chamber and the central passageway has been excavated.

Five chambers remain unsearched, and possibly hold up to 10,000 human bones.

Seven bedroom west coast hotel

We move back to mainland Scotland and Rockvilla Hotel, in the village of Lochcarron, is up for sale with offers over £495,000 being invited.

The family-run business has been with its current owners since 2019, but they say they’re now ready for a new challenge.

ASG Commercial is also in charge of this listing and called it a “delightful family run boutique hotel with an excellent reputation”.

The brochure states: “This beautifully appointed hotel has catered for tourists and visitors from all over the world who are attracted by the stunning unspoilt beaches, rocky coves and dramatic scenery common in the local area.”

Rockvilla Hotel is on the market. Image: ASG Commercial

The property, which has been developed over the years, trades as a “successful” and profitable business.

The main hotel building has three storeys with a two-storey extension to the front and rear of the property.

The entrance of the hotel leads into a reception area. From here, there is access to a ground floor lounge bar on the right and restaurant on the left.

The first-floor bedrooms are accessed via a staircase on the right had side of the entrance hall.

To the rear, lies an independent flat which could be used as either spacious owners’ accommodation or staff accommodation.

West coast hotel on market for £650,000

Lastly, Graham and Sibbald has listed an “impressive” nine bedroom country house hotel on the banks of Loch Shiel, in Argyll and Bute.

Graham and Sibbald said: “The Loch Shiel Hotel for sale is an attractive traditional nine bedroom country house hotel with restaurant, public bar and dining areas.

Loch Shiel Hotel in Argyll and Bute. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“The hotel has recently been redecorated to a high standard throughout.”

The £650,000 property includes an “extensively refurbished” bar lounge and restaurant. As well as the nine letting rooms, there is a two bedroom owners accommodation.

