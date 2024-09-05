Driver ‘did not control speed’: Details of Flying Scotsman Aviemore crash revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Driver ‘did not control speed’: Details of Flying Scotsman Aviemore crash revealed

The locomotive collided with the Royal Scotsman coaches on the approach to platform three at the station.

By Louise Glen
Flying Scotsman crash at Aviemore
The Flying Scotsman crashed at Aviemore Station last September. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The rail ombudsman has ruled that a train collision in Aviemore last September happened because the driver did not control the speed of the Flying Scotsman.

The slow-speed collision happened when the Flying Scotsman was travelling at 7mph on platform three at Aviemore Station on the Strathspey Railway.

The Strathspey Railway Company has been ordered by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) to undertake a review in light of the report.

Two people were taken to hospital following the collision.

The incident also caused minor damage to the locomotive tender and damage to the coaches involved, which were taken out of service.

Driver was operating a planned movement

In a report published today, the RAIB said: ” At 6.05pm on Friday 29 September 2023, the steam locomotive Flying Scotsman, travelling tender first, collided with the Royal Scotsman coaches on the approach to platform three at Aviemore station on the Strathspey Railway, Badenoch and Strathspey.

Crash happened at Platform 3 at Aviemore Station.
Crash happened at platform three at Aviemore Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“These coaches, which normally operate on the mainline railway, were due to be hauled on the Strathspey Railway by Flying Scotsman as part of a planned movement to Boat of Garten station.

“The collision occurred at 7 mph (11 km/h) during a move in preparation for the coupling of the locomotive to the coaches.

“Two people in the coaches were taken to hospital as a consequence of the accident. The collision also caused minor damage to the locomotive tender and damage to the coaches involved, which were taken out of service.”

Details of Aviemore collision

Investigators said: “The collision occurred because the driver was not aware of the proximity of the locomotive to the coaches and so did not control its speed accordingly.

“This was due to the driver’s view of the track ahead being limited and because, immediately before the collision, no one in the cab warned the driver that the locomotive was approaching the coaches.

“The driver’s expectation, based on previous experience, was that the coaches would be located further away from the approaching locomotive.”

Police at Aviemore station following a crash.
Police at the scene of the crash at Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

However, the Strathspey Railway Company’s ineffective management of the visit of the locomotive to the railway was identified as an underlying factor.

Strathspey Railway Company told to undertake a review

The RAIB made one recommendation.

  • It is addressed to the Strathspey Railway Company and relates to a review of the arrangements for foreseeable abnormal operations, such as visiting railway vehicles and special events, to ensure that the risks are identified, assessed and mitigated.

The RAIB also issued two reminders

  • The first outlines the importance of train crew maintaining an effective lookout while driving on a line-of-sight basis and knowing who is responsible for maintaining that lookout.
  • The second is the importance of complying with rules regarding the number of people in a locomotive cab and ensuring that roles during movements are clearly understood.

Here’s how we reported the incident at the time:

Flying Scotsman taken out of action after Aviemore crash – dashing plans of tourists who paid for dream trip

The Flying Scotsman to return to Aberdeen for special centenary event next month

