Home News Highlands & Islands

Four people taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Commando Memorial

One woman, 29, remains in hospital.

By Louise Glen
The crash on the A82 involved two cars, one towing a caravan. Image: Supplied
The crash on the A82 involved two cars, one towing a caravan. Image: Supplied

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A82 near the Commando Memorial.

A 29-year-old woman remains in hospital as a precaution after the collision involving two cars – one towing a caravan – on the Fort William to Inverness road on Saturday afternoon.

Three further people – two men and a woman – were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The road, near Spean Bridge, was closed until shortly after 4pm.

Traffic was diverted via local single-track roads.

Three people discharged and one remains in hospital after A82 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a bronze Toyota Yaris and an orange Nissan X-Trail, on the A82 near the Commando Memorial, Spean Bridge, around 1.30pm on Saturday.

“The 31-year-old male driver of the Toyota, and the 69-year-old male driver and 71-year-old female passenger from the Nissan, were all conveyed to hospital and later discharged.

“The 29-year-old female passenger from the Toyota was also taken to hospital, where she remains as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

