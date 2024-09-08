Four people taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Commando Memorial

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A82 near the Commando Memorial.

A 29-year-old woman remains in hospital as a precaution after the collision involving two cars – one towing a caravan – on the Fort William to Inverness road on Saturday afternoon.

Three further people – two men and a woman – were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The road, near Spean Bridge, was closed until shortly after 4pm.

Traffic was diverted via local single-track roads.

Three people discharged and one remains in hospital after A82 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a bronze Toyota Yaris and an orange Nissan X-Trail, on the A82 near the Commando Memorial, Spean Bridge, around 1.30pm on Saturday.

“The 31-year-old male driver of the Toyota, and the 69-year-old male driver and 71-year-old female passenger from the Nissan, were all conveyed to hospital and later discharged.

“The 29-year-old female passenger from the Toyota was also taken to hospital, where she remains as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

