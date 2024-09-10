Traffic could be banned on Kirkwall town centre street as narrow lane ‘congested with people leaving pub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic could be banned on Kirkwall town centre street as narrow lane ‘congested with people leaving pub’

The council will consult on proposals which could include using "physical barriers" to stop traffic using Albert Street and Bridge Street.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Further traffic restrictions could be on the way for Kirkwall's high street Picture shows; Bridge Street, Kirkwall. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 10/09/2024

Drivers could be banned from a Kirkwall town centre street for hours at a time amid concerns for the safety of revellers “congesting” the narrow lane on busy nights.

There is already a traffic ban covering Bridge Street, Albert Street, Laing Street and some adjoining other streets.

However, the current measures include “exceptions” which “leave it open to interpretation.

This results in “confusion and potential abuse by drivers”, said Lorna Richardson, the council’s head of neighbourhood services.

Now, following a request from a local developer, the council is looking at closing the whole length of Bridge Street, Albert Street, and the neighbouring streets between 11am and 3pm each day.

The proposals also include closing the streets to traffic between 11pm and 3.30am overnight on both Fridays and Saturdays.

How would it work?

There would still be some exceptions, for example, emergency vehicles or those for essential utility works.

As these closures would take place at night they would “likely require physical barriers”, Mrs Richardson told councillors on the development and infrastructure committee today.

A report to the committee states that introducing “retractable bollards” at the start of Bridge Street and the end of Albert Street would give “strict control of the prohibition order.”

Councillors also heard how some of the street had been damaged by traffic use. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Car ban could save money on street repairs

Depute council leader Sandy Cowie said: “I think this is a positive step to ensuring the safety of pedestrians in that particular area, it already becomes congested with people spilling out from two hostelries there.”

And it would have other benefits too.

It would reduce the cost of street maintenance which “continues to be a burden on budgets”, the report states.

Sandy Cowie. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

With the council considering the options, it has begun discussions with the Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID).

Why so late at night?

Today, councillor Rachael King asked why the council had chosen 11pm to 3.30pm for the closure.

She said the streets – which are near several pubs and hotels – are busy with people from as early as 7pm.

Ms Richardson said those were the times in a request from “the local developer”.

She said it is also a result of safety considerations and to limit the amount of traffic “driving around at that time of night.”

What do you think of the idea? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We need to consider the implications’ says council’s depute leader

Mr Cowie said further restrictions would be a “positive step” to increasing safety for pedestrians in Kirkwall.

However, he said the council needed to “consider the implications”.

Mr Cowie pointed out that the proposals could cause problems with private parking, “effectively render it a no-parking zone.”

The deputy leader also said there could be problems for residents living in the affected streets returning home by taxi.

He added: “It’s much more complicated than it first might seem.

“This will all shake out in the consultation, I’m sure.

“But we need to consider the impact on people who legitimately need to take vehicles up the street.”

