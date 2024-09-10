Snow in September as Cairngorms restaurant covered in white

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow in September as Cairngorms restaurant covered in white

CCTV footage shows snowfall at the The Ptarmigan, the UK’s highest restaurant, at the top station of the Cairngorms mountain railway this evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
snow cairngorms
Snow has fallen in the Cairngorms today. Image: Highland, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire Weather/Facebook

Snow has arrived early this year as the Cairngorms were covered in white today.

CCTV footage of The Ptarmigan Restaurant, located at the top station of the Cairngorms mountain railway, shows the establishment covered in snow.

The image from the UK’s highest restaurant, at a height of 1097m, has shocked people on social media.

It comes as temperatures in the National Park plunged to –2C on Tuesday evening.

Snow in the Cairngorms in September

The snowfall comes after a freezing evening in the north of Scotland.

However, Wednesday will be even colder, as temperatures may be as low as –5 at the Cairn Gorm summit.

The Ptarmigan Restaurant was covered in snow on Tuesday evening. Image: Highland, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire Weather/Facebook

Meanwhile, snowfall is likely to continue in the National Park for the whole day as well as Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the temperature at the summit will feel like –11C until 10am.

At the station base, a popular hiking spot, temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like –3C during most of the day.

Conversation