Snow in September as Cairngorms restaurant covered in white

Snow has arrived early this year as the Cairngorms were covered in white today.

CCTV footage of The Ptarmigan Restaurant, located at the top station of the Cairngorms mountain railway, shows the establishment covered in snow.

The image from the UK’s highest restaurant, at a height of 1097m, has shocked people on social media.

It comes as temperatures in the National Park plunged to –2C on Tuesday evening.

Snow in the Cairngorms in September

The snowfall comes after a freezing evening in the north of Scotland.

However, Wednesday will be even colder, as temperatures may be as low as –5 at the Cairn Gorm summit.

Meanwhile, snowfall is likely to continue in the National Park for the whole day as well as Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the temperature at the summit will feel like –11C until 10am.

At the station base, a popular hiking spot, temperatures will be around 2C but will feel like –3C during most of the day.