A82 near Inverness closed after crash

The A82 is closed in both directions after a car crash this afternoon.

Emergency services are currently in attendance near Inverness after a collision which took place at 2.16pm.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Wednesday, September 11, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is closed in both directions.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.