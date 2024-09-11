Plans for new Orkney ferries CONFIRMED as £250k appeal for naval designers launched

Orkney Islands Council is hiring naval architects to design three new ferries to serve some of the county’s outer isles.

The designs would be for vessels to transport vehicles and passengers, serving Sanday, Stronsay, Eday, and Westray.

The need to replace Orkney’s ailing inter-islands ferries – and the question of who will pay for them – has been a long-running issue for the council.

Local councillors agreed on the business case in private at the start of June.

Former leader James Stockan said it would allow the council and government to “truly scrutinise the existing figures for a like-for-like replacement in a meaningful way”.

Business case for new ferries to establish costs involved

The £250,000 tender for the ferry designs will close in one month.

Once a consultancy is appointed, the contract would last for six months.

Back in June, the council said the proposals, including the proposed programme of works, are “subject to external funding being secured.”

Today, a council spokesperson confirmed the authority is looking for a naval architect to “support their team” as they design the new boats.

What work is council doing on Orkney ferries?

Those discussions took place behind closed doors during a meeting of the development and infrastructure committee this week.

However, some details of what was agreed were released by the council shortly after.

Over the next year, the key pieces of work the council has said it will carry out are:

Vessel design

Ground investigation

Hydrographic Surveys

Hydraulic Investigations

Engineering Designs

The council also gave an idea of the wider plans for replacing the ferries.

The local authority said the final business case includes proposals for:

As mentioned in the tender: the three large, up to 60m, monohull ferries to serve Westray, Stronsay, Sanday, and Eday.

A similar vessel in size and type for Orkney’s south isles.

Two smaller dedicated vessels for Papa Westray and North Ronaldsay, and Graemsay and North Hoy.

Two medium-sized vessels would be provided for Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre and for Shapinsay.

The initial three ferries mentioned would use existing pier infrastructure

However, the council said many of the proposals would require harbour works.

