Five youths charged following assault in Shetland

Five youths have been charged after an assault in Shetland.

It follows a six-day police investigation after the incident, which took place in Harrison Square, in Lerwick, around 8:15pm on Friday, September 6.

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Department.

Patrols will continue in the area

Inspector Samantha Greshon said: “Police Scotland takes reports of anti-social behaviour in our community seriously.

“We will continue to provide high visibility patrols in the areas affected in order to deter further actions which cause disruption.

“We are also aware of damage caused to planters in Harrison Square over the same weekend period in an unrelated incident.

“Enquiries to identify those responsible. If you have any information in relation to this please call us on 101, quoting incident 0109 of 10 September.”