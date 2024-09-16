Highland former boathouse with hot tub hits the market for £450k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland former boathouse with hot tub hits the market for £450k

The home includes a sun room and hot tub.

By Ena Saracevic
The three-bedroom home is in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Galbraith
The three-bedroom home is in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Galbraith

A beautiful former boathouse in the Highlands is on the market for £450,000.

The Old Boathouse, in Advie near Grantown-on-Spey, is a short walk from the River Spey and was built for the local boatman in 1900.

The beautiful three-bedroom home has “been sensitively renovated to create exceptionally comfortable and well-presented accommodation retaining the character and features of the original dwelling.”

A hot tub comes with the property. Image: Galbraith

It has a hot tub and sunroom and is a successful holiday let, popular with fishing parties.

This holiday letting business is available to purchase by separate negotiation.

Entering the property, a main corridor leads to the beautifully appointed kitchen and  two of the three ensuite bedrooms.

The sunroom. Image: Galbraith
The open plan sitting and dining room. Image: Galbraith
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith

The focal point of the house is the open plan sitting room and dining room with its woodburning stove creating a relaxed atmosphere.

This living space is set up around a fireplace and is the perfect room to relax in after a long day fishing on the nearby river or exploring the Cairngorms National Park.

From this room, double doors open to the conservatory with views over the garden to the surrounding woodland.

In the lounge, stairs lead to the next floor of the property which has the master bedroom suite with a dressing room.

Integral to the house but accessed externally is a games room with a mezzanine TV area.

The games room. Image: Galbraith
One of the three bedrooms in the property. Image: Galbraith

The games room has the potential for conversion or incorporation into the main house subject to the necessary consent.

Former Highland boathouse home to ‘beautiful’ woodland

The property is approached from a public road which then leads to a driveway that takes you to a parking area at the side of the house.

The grounds extend to approximately 0.43 acres and are mainly set in an environment with mature trees and shrubs that blend with the woodland outwith the boundary.

Estate agents Galbraith describe the home as “in an outstanding setting, just a short walk from the River Spey and in the heart of some of the most beautiful countryside in the Cairngorms National Park.”

This property is located in the quiet village of Advie. Image: Galbraith
The gateway into the property. Image: Galbraith

The listing adds: “The Old Boathouse is an ideal base from which to enjoy the best of the region.

“There are riverside walks direct from the house and world-class salmon fishing and shooting available to rent on the neighbouring Tulchan Estate, as well as other estates in the area.”

If you enjoyed this story, here are more stunning properties in the Highlands:

