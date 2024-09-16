Highland former boathouse with hot tub hits the market for £450k

A beautiful former boathouse in the Highlands is on the market for £450,000.

The Old Boathouse, in Advie near Grantown-on-Spey, is a short walk from the River Spey and was built for the local boatman in 1900.

The beautiful three-bedroom home has “been sensitively renovated to create exceptionally comfortable and well-presented accommodation retaining the character and features of the original dwelling.”

It has a hot tub and sunroom and is a successful holiday let, popular with fishing parties.

This holiday letting business is available to purchase by separate negotiation.

Entering the property, a main corridor leads to the beautifully appointed kitchen and two of the three ensuite bedrooms.

The focal point of the house is the open plan sitting room and dining room with its woodburning stove creating a relaxed atmosphere.

This living space is set up around a fireplace and is the perfect room to relax in after a long day fishing on the nearby river or exploring the Cairngorms National Park.

From this room, double doors open to the conservatory with views over the garden to the surrounding woodland.

In the lounge, stairs lead to the next floor of the property which has the master bedroom suite with a dressing room.

Integral to the house but accessed externally is a games room with a mezzanine TV area.

The games room has the potential for conversion or incorporation into the main house subject to the necessary consent.

Former Highland boathouse home to ‘beautiful’ woodland

The property is approached from a public road which then leads to a driveway that takes you to a parking area at the side of the house.

The grounds extend to approximately 0.43 acres and are mainly set in an environment with mature trees and shrubs that blend with the woodland outwith the boundary.

Estate agents Galbraith describe the home as “in an outstanding setting, just a short walk from the River Spey and in the heart of some of the most beautiful countryside in the Cairngorms National Park.”

The listing adds: “The Old Boathouse is an ideal base from which to enjoy the best of the region.

“There are riverside walks direct from the house and world-class salmon fishing and shooting available to rent on the neighbouring Tulchan Estate, as well as other estates in the area.”

If you enjoyed this story, here are more stunning properties in the Highlands: