Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing hillwalker known to many as ‘Chunky’ has been found

Police confirmed Paul Conway has been traced following a major search operation.

By Ross Hempseed
Picture of Paul Conway, dressed in a green tartan suite with red knitted poppy.
Paul Conway. Image: Police Scotland.

A missing hillwalker, Paul ‘Chunky’ Conway, has been found, police have confirmed.

Military veteran, Paul Conway planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula for “a free pint”.

But the 67-year-old failed to arrive at his destination at the Old Forge in Knoydart.

He had arrived in the Highlands on Tuesday evening where he checked in with family.

Emergency services began a multi-agency search operating to located Mr Conway, while his son took to social media to plea for help in finding his dad.

Posting as Kriss Konwhey his son said at the time that the family needed him found, describing him as “an amazing bloke”.

Paul Conway traced

Police have now confirmed that Paul Conway has been traced and thanked people for their assistance.

Lochaber MRT, who assisted in the search posted to social media.

They said: “Since Saturday evening, Lochaber MRT, Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland), RAF Lossiemouth MRT and Police Scotland MRT, have continued search efforts for missing walker Paul Conway.

“Thankfully today Paul was found and reunited with his family, a little worse for wear but in good spirits.

“We’d like to offer a huge thank you to team members from all teams involved in the search, coastguard helicopter crew, and members of the public who have assisted in search efforts on some very remote and challenging ground over the past few days.”

