A82 reopens after crash north of Spean Bridge

The A82 has reopened to traffic following a crash near Spean Bridge.

The incident happened at Invergloy on the Inverness to Fort William trunk road shortly after midday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, around six miles north of Spean Bridge.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

The road has since reopened to all motorists.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

