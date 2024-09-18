Stornoway skipper arrested in ‘world’s largest drug bust’ could be held in Spanish prison for four years before trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway skipper arrested in ‘world’s largest drug bust’ could be held in Spanish prison for four years before trial

The Spanish Prison Service has spoken to The P&J following the arrest of skipper, Conor Cowan, in the Caribbean.

Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban.
Conor Cowan is currently in prison in Spain. Image: Facebook.
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Stornoway skipper arrested in the “world’s largest drug bust” could be held in Spain for up to four years before his trial takes place.

Conor Cowan was one of the 10 Brits arrested as part of Operation Mentor, a major multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking between South America and Europe.

The vessel the 30-year-old skippered was intercepted by the French Navy near La Martinique on December 18, 2023.

It was carrying 1.2 tonnes of cocaine with a street value of £140 million.

Cowan was detained along with two other British crew members.

Following his arrest, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) revealed it was supporting a British National in Spain. 

The Spanish Prison Service confirmed to The Press and Journal today that Connor is currently remanded in custody in Spain, and set out how long he could be detained.

Drugs shipment found on a Spanish-registered vessel in the Caribbean.
Cowan’s vessel was intercepted transporting 1.2 tonnes of Class A drugs. Image: National Crime Agency.

Stornoway skipper Conor Cowan being held in Spanish prison

A spokesperson for Spain’s Instituciones Penitenciarias, the country’s prison service, said: “We are aware that a 30-year-old named Conor Cowan is being remanded in custody in a Spanish prison.”

The institution has explained that, although unlikely, he could be held for four years before a trial takes place.

The spokesperson continued: “In Spain, a person can be remanded in custody for two years before a judge calls the case.

“However, in special circumstances, it may be extended for a further two years, making a total of four years before trial.”

Drugs boat
Cowan was arrested as part of a major international operation against drug trafficking. Image: West Indies Armed Forces.

Operation Mentor: ‘World’s largest drug trafficking organisation’

The Isle of Lewis skipper, who has connections to Oban, was arrested as part of a major international operation against drug trafficking.

Operation Mentor, which began in 2020, was described as the “world’s largest boat-drug trafficking organisation”.

It was conducted by the Spanish Policia Nacional, National Crime Agency, Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the European Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre, with the support of EUROPOL.

Intelligence had identified a British crime group based in Spain responsible for trafficking cocaine across the Atlantic.

Drugs shipment found on a Spanish-registered vessel in the Caribbean
The Stornoway skipper’s vessel was intercepted in December 2023. Image: National Crime Agency.

Since then, 52 people have been arrested, 28 of them in Spain.

Worldwide law enforcement agencies have also seized 1.5 tonnes of cocaine, eight boats and 36 vehicles, as well as firearms and ammunition.

Officers identified routes used by the organised crime group to bring huge quantities of drugs to Spain, which were then distributed to different countries, including the UK.

The NCA said they sailed back and forth from Spanish coastal locations, such as Valencia, Alicante, Almeria Málaga and the Canary Islands to Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Panama.

The operation’s leader is known as ‘The Professor’, who recruited skippers for drug transportation.

He is believed to have been a drug lord for more than 20 years and had relationships with Mexican and Colombian cartels as well as several businesses for money laundering across different countries.

Conversation