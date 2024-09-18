A82 closed for second time in a day following crash north of Spean Bridge

Traffic on the A82 has been brought to a standstill following a two-vehicle crash north of Spean Bridge.

The incident happened near the Commando Memorial on the Inverness to Fort William road, shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.

Emergency crews have been called to the scene, less than two miles north of Spean Bridge.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters called to A82 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at 3.42pm today.

Three appliances from Spean Bridge and Fort William were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters made sure the vehicles were safe before leaving the area shortly after 4pm.

Motorists travelling along the West Coast trunk road have reported lengthy tailbacks as a result of the crash.

Drivers say traffic has been brought to a “standstill” due to a full road closure being imposed.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Second crash on A82 within hours

The incident is the second of its kind along this stretch of road within hours.

Crews were called to an earlier crash on the A82 at Invergloy, just four miles north of the memorial.

The road has since been reopened.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

