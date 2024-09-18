A82 closed for second time in a day following crash north of Spean Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A82 closed for second time in a day following crash north of Spean Bridge

Motorists are reporting lengthy tailbacks near the Commando Memorial.

By Michelle Henderson
Commando Memorial complete with three male statues on top overlooking the surrounding valley and hills.
The two-vehicle crash happened near the Commando Memorial on the A82. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Traffic on the A82 has been brought to a standstill following a two-vehicle crash north of Spean Bridge.

The incident happened near the Commando Memorial on the Inverness to Fort William road, shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.

Emergency crews have been called to the scene, less than two miles north of Spean Bridge.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters called to A82 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the crash at 3.42pm today.

Three appliances from Spean Bridge and Fort William were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters made sure the vehicles were safe before leaving the area shortly after 4pm.

Motorists travelling along the West Coast trunk road have reported lengthy tailbacks as a result of the crash.

Drivers say traffic has been brought to a “standstill” due to a full road closure being imposed.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Second crash on A82 within hours

The incident is the second of its kind along this stretch of road within hours.

Crews were called to an earlier crash on the A82 at Invergloy, just four miles north of the memorial.

The road has since been reopened.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

