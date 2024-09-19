Searches ongoing for Dingwall hillwalker last heard from 11 days ago

Searches are ongoing for a keen hillwalker who is missing from the Dingwall area.

Ian Ross was reported missing by his family after they had not heard from him for a week.

His last contact with family members was on Sunday, September 8, and they contacted police on Tuesday.

The following day officers traced his car, a grey Dacia Duster, to the Beinn Alligin car park, north of Loch Torridon.

Police and mountain rescue teams are now carrying out searches in the area.

Officers are also appealing to the public for information to help trace him.

The 65-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build with wavy grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing.

Ian Ross missing from home in Dingwall

Sergeant Duncan Birse, from Dingwall Police Station, said: “Mr Ross was last spoken to by family on Sunday, September 8.

“He is in regular contact with his family and when they hadn’t heard from him for a week, they contacted police.

“He is a keen hillwalker, and due to the fact of where his car was found, we have experienced officers along with colleagues from local mountain rescue teams searching Beinn Alligin and the nearby areas in an effort to trace him.

“We’d ask that anyone who may have seen Mr Ross since Sunday, September 8, or his grey Dacia Duster car to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Pleased quote incident number 2381 of Tuesday, September 17 when calling.”