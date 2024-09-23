CalMac n’ cheese ‘falls off top spot’ – but has the recipe changed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac n’ cheese ‘falls off top spot’ – but has the recipe changed?

Full ingredients list revealed as critics raise question over popular dish.

By Louise Glen
Has CalMac n'cheese changed.
CalMac n' Cheese - has been changed. But is it for the better? Image: CalMac/ DC Thomson.

Lovers of CalMac n’ cheese say it is just not the same any more, after stumping up £10.95 for a portion.

The meal that can only be bought on ferries that offer cooked food, such as the Isle of Mull and the Isle of Lewis, has always been one of the top sellers for travellers.

CalMac said it served up an incredible 50,408 portions of macaroni and cheese a year aboard its vessels.

But after a taste test, former advocates of the cheesy delight, that comes with peas or salad and freshly fried chips, have questioned the new recipe.

Isle of Mull ferry.
The Caledonian MacBrayne Vessel, ‘Isle of Mull’ arrives in Oban Bay from Craignure on Mull. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The popular dish has been a firm favourite on the menu for more than 35 years.

It comes served in a small dish and the cheese sprinkled over it bubbles into a crisp topping.

After complaints about the taste changing on the dish, one top Argyll restaurateur Carolyn Mcdonald said it had “fallen off” her “top spot”.

Ms Mcdonald a former owner of Tobermory’s Cafe Fish and Starfish in Tarbert Loch Fyne, said it was no longer her top choice for macaroni and cheese.

She knows a thing or two about great-tasting food.

After her social media post, others told the Tarbert-based Silver Darlings co-owner, they felt the same.

Mull residents said they too had noticed a change in the taste of the once top-rated dish.

Isle of Arran Mustard Cheddar

Vivienne Danska, who travels to the Western Isles via Oban for work, said: “Macaroni and cheese used to be the best thing about CalMac, but over the last while it has lost its edge.

“People have told me the cheese has changed. Don’t get me wrong it is still good, but not as good as it was.

“I think there is less cheese on it. It used to bubble over, and now it is a much thinner sauce.

CalMac n' Cheese
CalMac n’ cheese has fallen off the top spot. Image: Supplied.

“I just have the chips now with a buttered roll. ”

Colonsay-bound John Baird, a hill climber, from Glasgow, said he too thought the taste had changed, He said: “As a vegetarian, there is nothing better than CalMac and cheese after a climb on an island mountain.

“But over the years the taste has changed. I do wonder if there is less cheese in it now.”

Always willing to go the extra mile for readers, we asked CalMac bosses if the recipe had been altered.

And, guess what? It has.

But that was two years ago.

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “It hasn’t changed recently, but around two and half years ago, we added the Isle of Arran Mustard Cheddar to the recipe which also includes Lockerbie Cheddar and Parmesan cheese.

“There was also a small touch of garlic added.

“We always use Marshall’s Scottish macaroni.”

Adding: “It was taste tested at the time.”

The original Mac n’ cheese

Sharing the original recipe online, it seems that the sauce used to be made with Mull of Kintyre Cheddar.

Here’s how you can recreate it at home, using one of CalMac’s chief cook’s “easy-to-follow recipes”.

CalMac and Cheese for four – ingredients

  • 400g macaroni
  • 70g butter
  • 50g plain flour
  • 900ml milk
  • 100g of Mull of Kintyre Cheddar – grated
  • 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese – grated
  • 1 tablespoon of Isle of Arran mustard, or English Mustard
  • Salt and pepper to taste

CalMac adds: “For additional variety, you could add 150g of Stornoway Black Pudding – cooked and crumbled, which can be added to the sauce, prior to placing in the oven.

“This will create a delicious Mac’n’Black.”

If in doubt about the new flavour of the CalMac n’ cheese – you could always get one of its breakfasts. 

Have you noticed a change in the taste? Let us know!

Conversation