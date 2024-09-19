You stay, you pay? Orkney to discuss implementing a ‘tourist tax’ for overnight visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

You stay, you pay? Orkney to discuss implementing a ‘tourist tax’ for overnight visitors

The levy would be likely be put in place in summer 2027, if the council moves ahead with its plans.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
A general view of Orkney and a photo of Kirkwall Cathedral with a PAY TO STAY rubber stamp in the top left corner
Should Orkney Islands Council investigate introducing a visitor levy? Image: DC Thomson design team

Visitors to Orkney could face a fee to stay on the island, it has emerged.

But cruise ship visitors and motorhome owners wouldn’t have to pay the so-called “tourist tax”.

The levy scheme would see visitors staying in the county overnight charged a fee by the council.

The proceeds would then be used to help fund services and projects in tourist hot spots.

The aim would be to help the council cope with the high numbers of tourists the county attracts each year.

Orkney tourist tax: What happens next?

These proposals aren’t unique to Orkney – councils across Scotland are weighing up their options.

But Orkney is making their own first move with a report which recommends at least finding out if the scheme is feasible.

Councillors will meet next week to discuss the report.

It recommends consulting with locals and carrying out a cost and benefit analysis. That should give an idea of whether it’s worth it.

Councillors are being asked to approve paying consultants up to £20,000 to carry out the investigations.

The findings would be presented to councillors at a seminar in the spring.

Another report would appear at a public council meeting next summer, in June at the latest.

The earliest Orkney would launch the scheme would be the summer of 2027.

What is the tourist tax?

Pressures caused by high numbers of visitors led to councils in Scotland calling for powers to implement a levy or tourist tax.

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024 was designed to do just that – introducing new discretionary power to local authorities.

The legislation says the money from a levy or tax would be used to develop, support or sustain the facilities and services most used by visitors.

At this point, there’s no useful estimate of how much the levy would be or how much it could raise.

Such a levy only applies to overnight stays in certain kinds of accommodation, including bed and breakfasts, caravan parks, camping sites, hotels, hostels, and others.

However, it wouldn’t include cruise ships or motorhomes.

Why can’t it start sooner?

The earliest such a levy could come into force would be 2026.

However, if the scheme were to be progressed in Orkney it would be “unlikely to commence before summer 2027”, officials say.

Cruise liners bring thousands of visitors to Orkney each year but would they remain exempt from the visitor levy? Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2024

But, the council report does state that “the Scottish Government has organised a series of roundtable events to discuss a potential cruise ship levy for local government in Scotland.”

The first of these was held in Orkney earlier this month, on September 5.

Three more are due to be held – in Edinburgh, Inverness, and Greenock.

Would a tourist tax be good for Orkney?

Kristopher Leask is the chair of Orkney council’s Development and Infrastructure committee.

He said a visitor levy could be “transformational” for the county, in terms of generating benefits for both the local communities and visitors alike.

Assuming the council moves ahead with the levy, it would be able to decide the details of the scheme.

This includes important aspects like how much to charge and when the scheme will actually launch.

