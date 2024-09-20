Oban fish and chip shop enjoys ‘craic’ with comedian BlackPaddy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban fish and chip shop enjoys ‘craic’ with comedian BlackPaddy

The social media star also known as Fabu D tasted the food for his 609,000 Facebook followers.

By Louise Glen
Comedian BlackPaddy – also known as Fabu D – has rated Oban Fish and Chips with a “wow”.

Workers said they were “delighted” he came in to see them, at Oban Fish and Chip Shop, saying Fabu D brought a smile to their faces.

And, a word to the wise – Fabu D might be having a little joke when he refers to the town as “Obas”, rather than Oban.

The actor and comedian is an Irish African social media personality whose real name is Fabio David was in town for a visit with his cameraman in tow.

He regularly uploads content to social media and his YouTube channel.

He has 609,000  Facebook followers and regularly posts about mental health issues.

Fabu D says he “travels around the world spreading love, joy and positivity”, and he certainly did that in Oban.

‘People are so friendly’

He descends on Oban with a great deal of enthusiasm, despite the bad weather.

He dons a kilt and a North Face jacket to brave the elements in the town.

At The Oban Times Slip, he interviews a woman, who describes herself as a “retired”.

She tells Fabu D that he has “good legs”.

He then goes on to describe the scenery in the west coast town as “beautiful”, saying “Obas” is a lovely spot.

After people wave from houses on the Esplanade, and from outside the Gem Box he says “people are so friendly”.

Fabu D then makes his way up to Oban Fish and Chip Shop where he says he wants to try some of the fish and chips.

Black Paddy Fabu D interviews a retired woman on the street.
Black Paddy Fabu D interviews a retired woman on the street. Image: Black Paddy Fabu D/ Facebook.

He tells the chip shop manager: “I love the accent”.

He buys a fish and chips and a bottle of Irn Bru

After having a chat with the chip shop manager, he stands on George Street to taste the food, he says: “Beautiful, beautiful, full of beautiful fleshy fish.”

As people pass him by on the street, he jokes: “I am not giving any away it is just my fish and chips.

“Oh my god this is beautiful, it is actually so tasty, it is nice, 10 out of ten.”

Adding: “Best fish and chips man.”

Fabu D BLack Paddy on Oban's Esplanade.
Black Paddy, comedian Fabu D on Oban’s Esplanade, in a kilt. Image: Black Paddy Fabu D/ Facebook.

Staff in the Oban Fish and Chip Shop said that Fabu D was a “great customer” and it was “great to have him in”.

While they might not have known who he was before his visit since he was in the shop, near the former cinema, they had been taking a look at his videos online.

One worker said: “He was a very nice customer.

“He definitely loved his fish and chips.

“Great craic.”

