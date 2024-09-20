Oban fish and chip shop enjoys ‘craic’ with comedian BlackPaddy

Comedian BlackPaddy – also known as Fabu D – has rated Oban Fish and Chips with a “wow”.

Workers said they were “delighted” he came in to see them, at Oban Fish and Chip Shop, saying Fabu D brought a smile to their faces.

And, a word to the wise – Fabu D might be having a little joke when he refers to the town as “Obas”, rather than Oban.

The actor and comedian is an Irish African social media personality whose real name is Fabio David was in town for a visit with his cameraman in tow.

He regularly uploads content to social media and his YouTube channel.

He has 609,000 Facebook followers and regularly posts about mental health issues.

Fabu D says he “travels around the world spreading love, joy and positivity”, and he certainly did that in Oban.

‘People are so friendly’

He descends on Oban with a great deal of enthusiasm, despite the bad weather.

He dons a kilt and a North Face jacket to brave the elements in the town.

At The Oban Times Slip, he interviews a woman, who describes herself as a “retired”.

She tells Fabu D that he has “good legs”.

He then goes on to describe the scenery in the west coast town as “beautiful”, saying “Obas” is a lovely spot.

After people wave from houses on the Esplanade, and from outside the Gem Box he says “people are so friendly”.

Fabu D then makes his way up to Oban Fish and Chip Shop where he says he wants to try some of the fish and chips.

He tells the chip shop manager: “I love the accent”.

He buys a fish and chips and a bottle of Irn Bru

After having a chat with the chip shop manager, he stands on George Street to taste the food, he says: “Beautiful, beautiful, full of beautiful fleshy fish.”

As people pass him by on the street, he jokes: “I am not giving any away it is just my fish and chips.

“Oh my god this is beautiful, it is actually so tasty, it is nice, 10 out of ten.”

Adding: “Best fish and chips man.”

Staff in the Oban Fish and Chip Shop said that Fabu D was a “great customer” and it was “great to have him in”.

While they might not have known who he was before his visit since he was in the shop, near the former cinema, they had been taking a look at his videos online.

One worker said: “He was a very nice customer.

“He definitely loved his fish and chips.

“Great craic.”

