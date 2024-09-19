Rescued veteran invited for ‘warm welcome’ and free pint at Highland’s most remote pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescued veteran invited for ‘warm welcome’ and free pint at Highland’s most remote pub

A frantic five-day search was launched after Paul Conway disappeared as he walked from Glenfinnan to Inverie.

By Graham Fleming
Paul was eventually found on a remote part of Loch Morar. Image: Police Scotland/Chris Austin

Rescued veteran Paul Conway has been offered a “warm welcome” and a free pint by Britain’s most remote pub, days after a failed bid to hike there.

The 67-year-old former paratrooper was reunited with his family after being traced safe and well on Tuesday.

Mr Conway – known as ‘Chunky’ – spent almost a week lost in the Highlands after a planned walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie went wrong on September 10.

Mr Conway was found unharmed last Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland

Concern was raised when the Geordie dad failed to turn up at the The Old Forge last Friday.

It triggered a mass search for the veteran with Lochaber MRT, Police Scotland and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) all on the hunt.

He was eventually found on a remote part of Loch Morar, where he was thankfully uninjured.

Now, Paul has been invited for a free pint and “warm welcome” from The Old Forge.

The Old Forge. Image: Chris Austin/DC Thomson

Speaking on a recent Facebook post, the pub said that they were “over the moon” that Paul was eventually found safe and well.

Their post read: “We are over the moon to hear that Paul has been located and reunited with his family.

“A warm welcome awaits you Paul, and we hope to see you in the Forge afore long.

“Please consider donating to Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and the RNLI, two vital services that support our community.”

Paul Conway ‘in good health and good spirits’

His son, Chris, also posted a heartfelt thank you on social media which was widely shared.

He said: “On behalf of the whole family I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in searches for our father over the past few days.

“He is in good health and good spirits after this experience and again I would like to thank everyone who has helped find him and bring him to safety.”

Paul Conway’s movements in Lochaber. Image: DC Thomson.

Inspector Ross McCartney of Fort William Police Station added: “We are delighted that Paul has been found and reunited safe and well with his family.

“This was a challenging and protracted search involving a number of partner agencies and specialist police resources.

“We are grateful to everyone involved in the search for their efforts in bringing about this positive outcome.”

