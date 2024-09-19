Rescued veteran invited for ‘warm welcome’ and free pint at Highland’s most remote pub

Rescued veteran Paul Conway has been offered a “warm welcome” and a free pint by Britain’s most remote pub, days after a failed bid to hike there.

The 67-year-old former paratrooper was reunited with his family after being traced safe and well on Tuesday.

Mr Conway – known as ‘Chunky’ – spent almost a week lost in the Highlands after a planned walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie went wrong on September 10.

Concern was raised when the Geordie dad failed to turn up at the The Old Forge last Friday.

It triggered a mass search for the veteran with Lochaber MRT, Police Scotland and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) all on the hunt.

He was eventually found on a remote part of Loch Morar, where he was thankfully uninjured.

Now, Paul has been invited for a free pint and “warm welcome” from The Old Forge.

Speaking on a recent Facebook post, the pub said that they were “over the moon” that Paul was eventually found safe and well.

Their post read: “We are over the moon to hear that Paul has been located and reunited with his family.

“A warm welcome awaits you Paul, and we hope to see you in the Forge afore long.

“Please consider donating to Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and the RNLI, two vital services that support our community.”

Paul Conway ‘in good health and good spirits’

His son, Chris, also posted a heartfelt thank you on social media which was widely shared.

He said: “On behalf of the whole family I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in searches for our father over the past few days.

“He is in good health and good spirits after this experience and again I would like to thank everyone who has helped find him and bring him to safety.”

Inspector Ross McCartney of Fort William Police Station added: “We are delighted that Paul has been found and reunited safe and well with his family.

“This was a challenging and protracted search involving a number of partner agencies and specialist police resources.

“We are grateful to everyone involved in the search for their efforts in bringing about this positive outcome.”