‘Quirky’ hotel on banks of Loch Ness put on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Quirky’ hotel on banks of Loch Ness put on the market

The owners are inviting offers in the region of £950,000.

By Michelle Henderson
The Whitebridge Hotel surrounded by trees and the blue sky
The Whitebridge Hotel on the banks of Loch Ness is for sale. Image: Google Street View.

A rural three-star hotel on the banks of Loch Ness is up for sale.

Lesley Renton, owner of The Whitebridge Hotel, says she is “hugely proud” of the achievements made by the team.

However, she feels the time has come to bring the property to market.

Nestled on the east side of the loch south of Stratherrick, the property offers tranquillity at the beating heart of the Highlands.

The restored Victorian property has retained its charm and character while stepping into the modern era.

The Whitebridge Hotel.
The Whitebridge Hotel is in the market for new owners. Image: Google Street View.

The two-storey hotel – complete with separate owners’ accommodation – could be yours for offers of around £950,000.

In a statement, posted on the listing by agents Graham and Sibbald, owner Lesley says she has every faith that the business will go from “strength to strength” under new management.

She said: “We are hugely proud of what we have achieved at the Whitebridge Hotel so it’s not been an easy decision to bring it to the market.

“We have been very lucky to recruit and retain a fantastic team who are very much committed to and driven by the success of the hotel.

“We have truly enjoyed our venture in the Scottish Highlands where we have become part of a supportive community and are very confident that the Whitebridge Hotel will continue to go from strength to strength under new ownership.”

The Whitebridge Hotel overlooking the hills and neighbouring field.
The Highland Hotel lies on the east bank of Loch Ness, south of Inverness. Image: Google Street View.

Loch Ness hotel in need of new management

The Whitebridge Hotel – situated less than an hour’s drive away from Inverness city centre – features 12 ensuite rooms combining traditional Scottish features with modern anecdotes.

Located on the ground floor is a warm residents lounge, a quirky cafe, a dining room, a breakfasting room and a traditional bar, where you can enjoy a glass of whisky in front of the open fire.

Guests can also enjoy the surrounding landscape from the beer garden or large terrace.

Accompanying the hotel is a separate six-bedroom block of owner’s accommodation, which could also be used to house staff.

View of the The WhiteBridge Hotel looking uphill from the road.
Owner Lesley Renton says she has every faith that the business will go from “strength to strength” under new management. Image: Google Street View.

Emily Hewitson, surveyor at Graham and Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to bring to the market this quirky, characterful property on the banks of Loch Ness.

“The hotel has proven itself as a key player in the Highlands, offering boutique style accommodation which seamlessly blends traditional Scottish design features.

“The current owners have lovingly restored the property and built a phenomenal business with a growing turnover year on year, as they move onto pastures new they are leaving behind a very profitable business for the next owner.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Mohamed Al-Fayed at Kincraig House in Invergordon in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Investigation turned to Highland estate after Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of string of sex assaults
Fabu D, comedian Black Paddy enjoyed a taste of fish and chips in Oban.
Oban fish and chip shop enjoys 'craic' with comedian BlackPaddy
Missing Man Anthony Brown
Body found following search for missing Fortrose man
Laura Mcknight lost her son at the weekend in Shetland. Image: Facebook.
Mum of teen who died in Shetland makes emotional plea for help to say…
Paul was eventually found on a remote part of Loch Morar. Image: Police Scotland/Chris Austin
Rescued veteran invited for 'warm welcome' and free pint at Highland's most remote pub
A general view of Orkney and a photo of Kirkwall Cathedral with a PAY TO STAY rubber stamp in the top left corner
You stay, you pay? Orkney to discuss implementing a 'tourist tax' for overnight visitors
Landslide on A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
Anger over years of A83 Rest and Be Thankful closures as John Swinney slated…
Missing Man Anthony Brown
Inverness hunt for missing man from Fortrose
Oban Phoenix Cinema with a large question mark.
Mystery bidder close to snapping up Oban's only cinema
One of the motorhome's tyres was slashed. Image: Sandy McCook
Tyre slasher targets motorhome at Glencoe tourist hotspot

Conversation