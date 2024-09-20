‘Quirky’ hotel on banks of Loch Ness put on the market

A rural three-star hotel on the banks of Loch Ness is up for sale.

Lesley Renton, owner of The Whitebridge Hotel, says she is “hugely proud” of the achievements made by the team.

However, she feels the time has come to bring the property to market.

Nestled on the east side of the loch south of Stratherrick, the property offers tranquillity at the beating heart of the Highlands.

The restored Victorian property has retained its charm and character while stepping into the modern era.

The two-storey hotel – complete with separate owners’ accommodation – could be yours for offers of around £950,000.

In a statement, posted on the listing by agents Graham and Sibbald, owner Lesley says she has every faith that the business will go from “strength to strength” under new management.

She said: “We are hugely proud of what we have achieved at the Whitebridge Hotel so it’s not been an easy decision to bring it to the market.

“We have been very lucky to recruit and retain a fantastic team who are very much committed to and driven by the success of the hotel.

“We have truly enjoyed our venture in the Scottish Highlands where we have become part of a supportive community and are very confident that the Whitebridge Hotel will continue to go from strength to strength under new ownership.”

Loch Ness hotel in need of new management

The Whitebridge Hotel – situated less than an hour’s drive away from Inverness city centre – features 12 ensuite rooms combining traditional Scottish features with modern anecdotes.

Located on the ground floor is a warm residents lounge, a quirky cafe, a dining room, a breakfasting room and a traditional bar, where you can enjoy a glass of whisky in front of the open fire.

Guests can also enjoy the surrounding landscape from the beer garden or large terrace.

Accompanying the hotel is a separate six-bedroom block of owner’s accommodation, which could also be used to house staff.

Emily Hewitson, surveyor at Graham and Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to bring to the market this quirky, characterful property on the banks of Loch Ness.

“The hotel has proven itself as a key player in the Highlands, offering boutique style accommodation which seamlessly blends traditional Scottish design features.

“The current owners have lovingly restored the property and built a phenomenal business with a growing turnover year on year, as they move onto pastures new they are leaving behind a very profitable business for the next owner.”