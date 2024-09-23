WATCH: Dashcam footage shows terrifying near-miss on overtaking stretch of A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows terrifying near-miss on overtaking stretch of A9

The video captures erratic manoeuvres as drivers jostle for position on the road near Drumochter.

By Ena Saracevic

Footage of a near-miss on the A9 has been captured on a dashcam.

The incident, which was filmed during the afternoon of Sunday, September 22, shows drivers on a busy stretch of the A9 near Drumochter.

The footage was captured on the northbound section of the road, with the cars heading in the direction of Newtonmore and Kingussie.

Katie Lorimer was driving on the stretch just before 4.30pm when she saw cars in front of her driving erratically.

It was a few minutes later when she witnessed the near-miss.

A9 overtake is a near-miss

A white car attempted to overtake the one in front, though as it did, they nearly collided.

The white vehicle also narrowly avoided being forced into the barriers at the side of the carriageway.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the driver continued to attempt to overtake other vehicles.

The white and blue cars can be seen swapping sides of the road.

Throughout other parts of the video, other motorists could also be seen jostling for position on the road.

The dashcam footage was posted to social media and gained hundreds of views.

However, commenters had mixed opinions regarding what was to blame for the near-miss.

One commenter said: “The likes of that should lose licence for good putting other folks lives at risk!

“Fed up hearing that the A9 is a dangerous road.

“This footage just proves that drivers are to blame for accidents happening.”

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Motorists say near-miss is ‘nothing unusual’ for A9

Meanwhile, another commenter said the cars were ‘all as bad as each other’.

“All of them at fault but primarily the white car for pressing on and trying to squeeze past,” they said.

“Not one indication from any car – they’re all as bad as each other.”

Someone else said that the incident was ‘nothing unusual’ for the A9.

They said: “To be honest, there is nothing unusual in this video for the A9.

“Regular drivers on that road will see that daily.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Georgi Marinov was the victim of a brutal attack on Friday evening
Police 'not doing enough' to tackle teens terrorising Fort William
Breaking news logo
A9 closed in both directions following crash north of Alness
Has CalMac n'cheese changed.
CalMac n' cheese 'falls off top spot' - but has the recipe changed?
Veronica Mackenzie has opened up O-Bun Deli in Oban
O-Bun Deli in Oban opens its doors serving up 12 flavours of Highland Fold…
Ronan thanked Orkney for the warm welcome the cast and crew received during filming. Image: Orkney.com/
Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan lands in Orkney to attend premiere of new film
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
man assaulted Fort William
'Nobody is safe in this town': Fort William hotel worker left unconscious by brutal…
2
Fort William High Street.
14-year-old arrested and man in hospital after assault in Fort William
The £8,000 champion Cheviot.
Records tumble at Caithness Ram Sales
Danny MacAskill taking on the Dubh Slabs in Skye. Image supplied by Dave Mackison.
My Weekend: Skye stunt rider Danny MacAskill's love of bikes, bacon and being with…

Conversation