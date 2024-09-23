WATCH: Dashcam footage shows terrifying near-miss on overtaking stretch of A9

Footage of a near-miss on the A9 has been captured on a dashcam.

The incident, which was filmed during the afternoon of Sunday, September 22, shows drivers on a busy stretch of the A9 near Drumochter.

The footage was captured on the northbound section of the road, with the cars heading in the direction of Newtonmore and Kingussie.

Katie Lorimer was driving on the stretch just before 4.30pm when she saw cars in front of her driving erratically.

It was a few minutes later when she witnessed the near-miss.

A9 overtake is a near-miss

A white car attempted to overtake the one in front, though as it did, they nearly collided.

The white vehicle also narrowly avoided being forced into the barriers at the side of the carriageway.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the driver continued to attempt to overtake other vehicles.

The white and blue cars can be seen swapping sides of the road.

Throughout other parts of the video, other motorists could also be seen jostling for position on the road.

The dashcam footage was posted to social media and gained hundreds of views.

However, commenters had mixed opinions regarding what was to blame for the near-miss.

One commenter said: “The likes of that should lose licence for good putting other folks lives at risk!

“Fed up hearing that the A9 is a dangerous road.

“This footage just proves that drivers are to blame for accidents happening.”

Motorists say near-miss is ‘nothing unusual’ for A9

Meanwhile, another commenter said the cars were ‘all as bad as each other’.

“All of them at fault but primarily the white car for pressing on and trying to squeeze past,” they said.

“Not one indication from any car – they’re all as bad as each other.”

Someone else said that the incident was ‘nothing unusual’ for the A9.

They said: “To be honest, there is nothing unusual in this video for the A9.

“Regular drivers on that road will see that daily.”