Hunt for van driver after 40-mile A9 police chase ends in Highland crash

A 16-year-old female was injured in the collision, she was then arrested.

By Chris Cromar
The A9 junction with the B9150 near Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The A9 junction with the B9150 near Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Police are looking for the driver of a van that was involved in a 40-mile police chase on the A9.

A 16-year-old female was injured in the collision on the B9150 near Ralia. She was arrested after the incident.

Police pursued the van from Pitlochry in Perthshire up the A9 before the crash near Netwtonmore.

The B9150 was closed as a result of the incident.

Eye-witnesses saw van chase on A9 that ended in crash

Eye-witnesses said online that they witnessed a number of police cars driving past them with their lights on during the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9.05am on Tuesday, September 24, police were called to the A9 at Pitlochry following a report of a van having been stolen.

“Following a police pursuit, the vehicle was traced to the B9150 near Ralia, Newtonmore, where it had crashed.

“A 16-year-old female passenger was injured and has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the van.

“The B9150 has now re-opened.”

