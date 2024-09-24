Lorry fire north of Aviemore brings A9 to a standstill

The A9 has been brought to a standstill after a lorry caught fire.

The vehicle was travelling on the Inverness to Perth road north of Aviemore shortly after 4pm when it burst into flames.

Moments after the alarm was raised, three fire crews arrived on the scene, near the A95 Granish junction.

A fire spokesperson confirmed the fire was extinguished upon arrival, however, crews remain at the scene.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the A9 is restricted in both directions between Carrbridge and Aviemore.

Motorists are being advised to approach with caution and allow for delays as police direct traffic around the stranded vehicle.

Firefighters tackle A9 vehicle fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire at 4.12pm.

Crews from Aviemore and Inverness were tasked with the incident.

Two appliances remain in attendance working to make sure the fire has been successfully extinguished.

