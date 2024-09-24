Lorry fire north of Aviemore brings A9 to a standstill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lorry fire north of Aviemore brings A9 to a standstill

Fire crews from Aviemore and Inverness are currently at the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news logo
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.

The A9 has been brought to a standstill after a lorry caught fire.

The vehicle was travelling on the Inverness to Perth road north of Aviemore shortly after 4pm when it burst into flames.

Moments after the alarm was raised, three fire crews arrived on the scene, near the A95 Granish junction.

A fire spokesperson confirmed the fire was extinguished upon arrival, however, crews remain at the scene.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the A9 is restricted in both directions between  Carrbridge and Aviemore.

Motorists are being advised to approach with caution and allow for delays as police direct traffic around the stranded vehicle.

Firefighters tackle A9 vehicle fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire at 4.12pm.

Crews from Aviemore and Inverness were tasked with the incident.

Two appliances remain in attendance working to make sure the fire has been successfully extinguished.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Tain Sheriff Court.
Sheriff tells 'stupid' boy who was showing off speeding before crashing car 'your parents…
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.
'Tourist punch left Skye man with black eye' after crash outside home
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland road closed for emergency investigation into gas leak
The A9 junction with the B9150 near Newtonmore
Hunt for van driver after 40-mile A9 police chase ends in Highland crash
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.
Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after A9 Alness crash
A9 at Daviot
Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot
The Job Centre in Oban, on Soroba Road
Driver and child taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Oban
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit 'dream come true'
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.
Police 'not doing enough' to tackle teens terrorising Fort William
Firefighters have arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.
Two people treated at scene of two-vehicle crash on A9 north of Alness

Conversation