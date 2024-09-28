Owners urged to keep ‘full and proper control’ of dogs after cow fatally wounded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners urged to keep ‘full and proper control’ of dogs after cow fatally wounded

Police said attacks on livestock can be "easily avoided".

By Chris Cromar
Police car and cows.
Police said livestock attacks have a "real impact". Image: Police Scotland.

Police in the Highlands and islands have warned dog walkers to keep control of their canines after a cow was fatally wounded by one.

The incident happened on a croft in Eolingarry on the Isle of Barra between 7pm on September 16 and 9.30am on September 17 last week.

Police in the Western Isles are appealing for witnesses after the cow had to be put down due to the “severity” of its injuries.

Now dog owners are being reminded to stick to the rules while walking them in rural areas across the Highlands and islands, with police saying attacks on livestock have a “real impact” on crofting communities.

Isle of Barra.
The Isle of Barra, like much of the Highlands and islands, has lots of areas used for livestock.

“Easily avoided”, police say dogs should be under “full and proper control” if being walked in an area where livestock, including all crofts and machair grazing, are located nearby.

If dog owners cannot the keep their pets under this type of control, they should “absolutely” be kept on a lead when livestock are nearby, they have urged.

Attacks ‘have a real impact’ on rural communities

In a Facebook post, Police Scotland said: “Dog attacks on livestock have a real impact on the island crofting communities and can be easily avoided by dog owners taking simple measures to prevent crofters’ livestock being worried, chased or attacked.”

Any dog owner convicted under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 could be fined up to £40,000 or imprisoned for up to one year.

Police Scotland said they are “committed to investigating any reports of this rural crime vigorously”.

Any witnesses with regards to the incident that took place on Barra earlier this month is urged to contact police via 101 quoting CR/0353876/24 or speak with their local community officer or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

