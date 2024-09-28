Owners urged to keep ‘full and proper control’ of dogs after cow fatally wounded

Police in the Highlands and islands have warned dog walkers to keep control of their canines after a cow was fatally wounded by one.

The incident happened on a croft in Eolingarry on the Isle of Barra between 7pm on September 16 and 9.30am on September 17 last week.

Police in the Western Isles are appealing for witnesses after the cow had to be put down due to the “severity” of its injuries.

Now dog owners are being reminded to stick to the rules while walking them in rural areas across the Highlands and islands, with police saying attacks on livestock have a “real impact” on crofting communities.

“Easily avoided”, police say dogs should be under “full and proper control” if being walked in an area where livestock, including all crofts and machair grazing, are located nearby.

If dog owners cannot the keep their pets under this type of control, they should “absolutely” be kept on a lead when livestock are nearby, they have urged.

Attacks ‘have a real impact’ on rural communities

In a Facebook post, Police Scotland said: “Dog attacks on livestock have a real impact on the island crofting communities and can be easily avoided by dog owners taking simple measures to prevent crofters’ livestock being worried, chased or attacked.”

Any dog owner convicted under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 could be fined up to £40,000 or imprisoned for up to one year.

Police Scotland said they are “committed to investigating any reports of this rural crime vigorously”.

Any witnesses with regards to the incident that took place on Barra earlier this month is urged to contact police via 101 quoting CR/0353876/24 or speak with their local community officer or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.