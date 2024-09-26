Eday and Westray airport upgrades soar past £1m – amid high cost of putting up workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eday and Westray airport upgrades soar past £1m – amid high cost of putting up workers

Plans to replace air terminal buildings at Eday's London airport and Westray airport will cost a staggering £1.38million.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney air terminals
The old airfield terminal building at Papa Westray airfield. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council / Google Maps

The cost of replacing airfield terminal buildings on two of Orkney’s north isles has soared beyond £1 million – due to the price of finding accommodation for contractors.

The new terminals at Eday’s London Airport and Westray Airfield have been given the thumbs up from councillors despite concerns about the sky-high costs involved.

The combined price of the construction projects was put at just over £1.38million, with much of that put down to accommodation for the construction teams.

For comparison, the council has contractors replacing the terminals in Papa Westray and Stronsay at a cost of £964,000.

Why are Eday and Westray airports being done up?

Orkney Islands Council has a programme under way which will see the terminal buildings at six isles airfields replaced.

Two have been completed, while Papa Westray and Stronsay projects are ongoing.

This is needed because the terminals have become old and unfit for purpose.

The new ones would also provide separate rooms for passengers and airfield staff – a feature necessary in the case of an emergency.

Why is it so dear?

As the licence-holder for the airfields, the council has a responsibility to update and improve them.

However, these projects have been carried out over nearly 10 years.

At a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee, councillor Steven Heddle was straightforward is asking “how so dear?”

Mr Heddle cited an old report from 2022, which stated four terminal buildings could be replaced for around £760,000.

He also recalled that the much larger Kirkwall Airport cost only £3.4m to build… However, he admitted this was 20 years ago.

Kirkwall Airport. 

Rising costs put down to ‘significant’ rise in price of materials and lack of competition among contractors

Gareth Waterson, the council’s director for enterprise and sustainable regeneration said the cost increases partly came down to a “significant” rise in the cost of materials.

But an added burden had been involved in having builders from the Orkney mainland go out to the islands.

Those costs would include travel time and accommodation.

Mr Wasterson said there is “ample work” for Orkney’s contractors.

But this has resulted in a “lack of competition, particularly for getting jobs done on-island”, Mr Waterson said.

Westray to Papa Westray is the shortest flight in the world:

While some of these islands would have contractors already there, Mr Waterson said they would only be expected to pick up sub-contracting work.

Councillors heard the local authority struggled to get contractors for the work the Papa Westray and Stronsay Terminals.

It expects to see similar difficulties finding contractors for the new projects too.

While councillors approved the plans, this item will still has to go to full council.

