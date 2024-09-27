Walker feared to have broken pelvis after 30ft cliff fall near Wick

A person has been rescued after falling from a cliff at a beauty spot in Caithness.

RNLI volunteers, coastguard crews and paramedics were called to the Whaligoe Steps, near Wick, around 1pm on Thursday, September 26.

It had been reported that a person had fallen approximately 30 feet (9 metres).

The casualty was thought to have suffered a broken ankle and a broken pelvis.

An RNLI lifeboat from Wick, members of HM Coastguard teams from Wick and Scrabster and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance service took part in the rescue operation.

The lifeboat took the injured person back to Wick, where they were transferred back into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Wick RNLI says: “We would encourage anyone walking along our coastlines to be wary of all edges around the sea and waterside.

“Slips and falls happen in all locations, it is not just high cliff edges that are a risk.

“We would encourage you to always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

“As the nights become darker, we’d also like to remind people to take care when walking in dark and slippery conditions.

“If you see someone in difficulty on a sea cliff, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”