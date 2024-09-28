Owners of ‘black pickup truck’ seen near Watten in Caithness urged to come forward

The owners of a “black pickup truck-type vehicle” that was seen in Watten in Caithness are urged to come forward to rule them out of an investigation.

Police in Caithness are appealing for information following reports of a theft of agricultural equipment worth around £1,000.

Officers say the crime took place sometime between Sunday September 1, and Tuesday September 24.

Small hand tools, a strimmer, diesel and other items were stolen from a garage building and a steel cargo container near Oldhall, Watten.

Police said while “extensive inquiries are ongoing”, officers are now appealing for the help of the public.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual to come forward.

“If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, including any suspicious vehicles, please contact police immediately.

“Police have also received intelligence that a black pickup truck type vehicle was seen in the early hours of Saturday September 21, 2024, near the area.

“This vehicle was not known to locals and may be of relevance.”

Adding: “Additionally, we encourage anyone with dash-cam footage or other relevant information to reach out, as it could be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 2878 of September 24, 2024.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.