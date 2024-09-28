Owners of ‘black pickup truck’ seen near Watten in Caithness urged to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Owners of ‘black pickup truck’ seen near Watten in Caithness urged to come forward

The truck was seen in the area of the Caithness village, and police want to rule them out of a crime in the area.

By Louise Glen
Police van
Police want to speak to the owners of a black pick up truck seen near Watten in Caithness. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The owners of a “black pickup truck-type vehicle” that was seen in Watten in Caithness are urged to come forward to rule them out of an investigation.

Police in Caithness are appealing for information following reports of a theft of agricultural equipment worth around £1,000.

Officers say the crime took place sometime between Sunday September 1, and Tuesday September 24.

Small hand tools, a strimmer, diesel and other items were stolen from a garage building and a steel cargo container near Oldhall, Watten.

Police said while “extensive inquiries are ongoing”, officers are now appealing for the help of the public.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual to come forward.

“If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area, including any suspicious vehicles, please contact police immediately.

“Police have also received intelligence that a black pickup truck type vehicle was seen in the early hours of Saturday September 21, 2024, near the area.

“This vehicle was not known to locals and may be of relevance.”

Adding: “Additionally, we encourage anyone with dash-cam footage or other relevant information to reach out, as it could be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 2878 of September 24, 2024.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Conversation